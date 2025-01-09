The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosts UMANG 2024; Over 4000 students participate

Summary The UMANG 2024 was themed AI or I, a thought-provoking concept deeply connected to the modern world and its future Prof Dilip Shah, Rector and Dean of Student Affairs, in his address spoke about the vision behind this fest, its theme for this year, and the significance of the backdrop

The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Kolkata recently hosted UMANG 2024, its annual fest from December 25 to December 28. The UMANG 2024 was themed AI or I, a thought-provoking concept deeply connected to the modern world and its future.

Setting a new record this year, BESC hosted 87 educational institutions, of which nine were from Bhubaneshwar, Burdwan, Andhra Pradesh, Banaras and Jaipur while the rest were located within Kolkata.

The opening for this grand affair took place on December 25, 2024 at 4 PM with Indian Idol season 13 finalist, Sonakshi Kar, also a second-year BA student of BESC performing the song 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' setting an auspicious tone for the ceremony.

Prof Dilip Shah, Rector and Dean of Student Affairs, in his address spoke about the vision behind this fest, its theme for this year, and the significance of the backdrop.

The bar was set at an all-time high as the number of participants in UMANG 2024 events reached 4,000.

An additional celebrity concert featuring the reputed Padmashri Kailash Kher and the Kailasa band was held on December 29, 2024, at the Netaji Subhash Uddyaan (Northern Park) and three events that were a part of the Pre-Umang Event roster held on December 22, 2024.