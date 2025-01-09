The Bhawanipur Education Society College

The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosts UMANG 2024; Over 4000 students participate

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2025
21:07 PM
The fest was held from December 25 to December 28

The fest was held from December 25 to December 28 Source: The Bhawanipur Education Society College

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The UMANG 2024 was themed AI or I, a thought-provoking concept deeply connected to the modern world and its future
Prof Dilip Shah, Rector and Dean of Student Affairs, in his address spoke about the vision behind this fest, its theme for this year, and the significance of the backdrop

The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Kolkata recently hosted UMANG 2024, its annual fest from December 25 to December 28. The UMANG 2024 was themed AI or I, a thought-provoking concept deeply connected to the modern world and its future.

Source: The Bhawanipur Education Society College

Setting a new record this year, BESC hosted 87 educational institutions, of which nine were from Bhubaneshwar, Burdwan, Andhra Pradesh, Banaras and Jaipur while the rest were located within Kolkata.

Source: The Bhawanipur Education Society College

The opening for this grand affair took place on December 25, 2024 at 4 PM with Indian Idol season 13 finalist, Sonakshi Kar, also a second-year BA student of BESC performing the song 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' setting an auspicious tone for the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: The Bhawanipur Education Society College

Prof Dilip Shah, Rector and Dean of Student Affairs, in his address spoke about the vision behind this fest, its theme for this year, and the significance of the backdrop.

The bar was set at an all-time high as the number of participants in UMANG 2024 events reached 4,000.

Source: The Bhawanipur Education Society College

An additional celebrity concert featuring the reputed Padmashri Kailash Kher and the Kailasa band was held on December 29, 2024, at the Netaji Subhash Uddyaan (Northern Park) and three events that were a part of the Pre-Umang Event roster held on December 22, 2024.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2025
21:10 PM
The Bhawanipur Education Society College
Similar stories
This year marks the 13th edition of Instruo, the annual techno-management fest of IIEST
IIEST Shibpur

IIEST, Shibpur to host 13th edition of annual techno-management fest 'Instruo'

A handbook in Bengali on disaster management and precaution in case of lightning was published on the occasion
St Xavier’s University

St Xaviers University, Kolkata launches new course on Disaster Risk Reduction Managem. . .

South Point High School

ASPEXS to Host Rendezvous 2025: South Point's Grand Annual Alumni Event

Future Institute of Engineering and Management

Team 'Binary Brains' of FIEM Triumphs at Smart India Hackathon 2024 Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Objection Window to close on Friday, January 10 at allindiabarexamination.com

Representative Image
HBSE Exams 2025

HBSE Class 10 Board exam date sheet released on bseh.org.in; Exam begin on February 2. . .

This year marks the 13th edition of Instruo, the annual techno-management fest of IIEST
IIEST Shibpur

IIEST, Shibpur to host 13th edition of annual techno-management fest 'Instruo'

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination 2024: Steps to Apply for Group B & C Recruitment

NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG Round 3 Registration Now Open for Fresh Applicants

APPSC

APPSC Results 2024 Declared: Easy Steps to Check the Results