Hult Prize On-Campus Round 2026 Begins at Techno Main, Young Innovators Take Centre Stage!

Techno Main Salt Lake has commenced the Hult Prize On-Campus Round 2026 today, January 27, with the two-day event set to continue until January 28, 2026. Organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of Techno Main Salt Lake, the initiative aims to foster social entrepreneurship by encouraging students to develop business-driven solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Often described as the “Nobel Prize for Students,” the Hult Prize is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious student entrepreneurship competitions. It challenges young innovators to build scalable and sustainable ventures that address critical global issues such as climate action, access to education and healthcare, economic inclusion, social equity, and sustainable development. The on-campus round serves as the first step in this global competition, allowing students to translate local ideas into solutions with the potential for global impact.

At Techno Main Salt Lake, the on-campus round is designed not only as a competition but also as a comprehensive learning experience. The Institution’s Innovation Council has placed strong emphasis on participant preparation by integrating structured mentorship and capacity-building initiatives into the event framework. Each participating team has been assigned two dedicated mentors from IIC, who are guiding students through ideation, validation, and refinement of their business concepts.

As part of this preparatory approach, IIC TMSL conducted a virtual workshop on Effective Pitch Decks for Startups on January 4, 2026, for registered participants. The session focused on key entrepreneurial skills such as storytelling, articulating a clear problem–solution fit, and effective communication—essential elements for presenting impactful startup ideas. This early engagement has helped participants approach the competition with greater clarity and confidence.

The competition itself follows a structured progression from ideation to execution. During the Preliminary Round, teams are presenting their ideas to judges and mentors for initial evaluation. Shortlisted teams will move on to the Final Round, where refined solutions will be pitched before an expert panel. Throughout the process, participants receive constructive feedback aimed at strengthening their business models and impact strategies.

Students taking part in the event stand to benefit from expert mentorship, hands-on exposure to entrepreneurial thinking, opportunities to pitch before experienced judges, and practical learning in impact assessment and storytelling. All participants will receive certificates, while winners will be awarded trophies and accolades. The winning team will qualify for the Hult Prize National Round, representing Techno Main Salt Lake at the next level of the competition.

Aligned with the vision of the Institution’s Innovation Council under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the Hult Prize On-Campus Round 2026 seeks to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world problem-solving. By combining competition with mentorship and structured learning, the initiative promotes entrepreneurship as a powerful tool for sustainable social change.

As the event unfolds over the next two days, the Hult Prize On-Campus Round 2026 at Techno Main Salt Lake reflects the institution’s continued commitment to innovation, experiential learning, and impact-driven education, nurturing the next generation of socially conscious changemakers equipped to address complex global challenges.