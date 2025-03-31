Techno International New Town

Techno International New Town Announces Incubes 2025 – A Game-Changer for Startups

Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Mar 2025
14:52 PM

Techno International Newtown

Techno International New Town (TINT) is set to host IncubES 2025 – The National Investor-Startup Summit from April 10 to 12, bringing together visionary entrepreneurs, top investors, and industry leaders under one roof. Organized by the Business Incubation Cell of TINT, the summit aims to accelerate startup growth through intensive bootcamps, investor networking, and live pitching opportunities.

Over three days, startups will refine their business models, gain expert mentorship, and compete for potential funding from leading investors. The event will feature renowned business leaders, venture capitalists, and ecosystem enablers, providing invaluable insights and collaboration opportunities.

Backed by the legacy of Techno India Group, TINT continues to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry-academia synergy. With a lineup of impactful sessions and high-stakes investment opportunities, IncubES 2025 promises to be a landmark event for aspiring entrepreneurs.

For registration, click here.

Last updated on 31 Mar 2025
14:52 PM
Techno International New Town entrepreneurs Startups
