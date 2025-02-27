Techno India University

Techno India University's annual fest Sahotsava to commence on February 28

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2025
16:01 PM
The event will commence on February 28 and conclude on March 6

The event will commence on February 28 and conclude on March 6

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This year, the fest is grander than ever, with 35+ colleges joining the celebration, making it a melting pot of talent and cultural exchange
The fest will culminate in a spectacular finale at Kala Mandir on March 6

Sahotsava, the much-awaited annual fest of Techno India University, is a five-day extravaganza of music, dance, drama, literature, fine arts, and intellectual competitions. This year, the fest is grander than ever, with 35+ colleges joining the celebration, making it a melting pot of talent and cultural exchange. It all culminates in a spectacular finale at Kala Mandir on March 6.

The campus is transformed into a visual spectacle thanks to the relentless efforts of the designing community, which has adorned every corner with stunning thematic decorations. Meanwhile, the Photography and Videography Clubs ensure that every electrifying moment is captured aesthetically, preserving the essence of Sahotsava 2025.

Day 1 (Feb 28): The Grand Opening & Cultural Extravaganza

ADVERTISEMENT

The fest kicks off with a formal inauguration (12:00-12:30 PM), followed by solo singing, dance drama, stand-up comedy, and Western group dance. Competitions like poster making, doodle art, and short film competitions take place alongside the first round of Mr. and Mrs. Sahotsava and the electrifying Battle of Bands.

Day 2 (March 1): Rhythm, Expression & Intellectual Showdowns

Day 2 features Jugal Bandi, solo western dance, Eastern group dance, and the Paw Parade (pet ramp show). Competitive events include quiz, crossword, mono act, mask making, hand painting and a thrilling 13-hour film-making challenge.

Day 3 (March 2) & Day 4 (March 3): Drama, Debate & Artistic Expression

Events like cypher battles, rap battles, fashion walk, street plays, extempore, and improv battles take center stage. Fine arts competitions such as graphic designing, tote bag painting, video advertising, and mock parliament add to the creative spirit.

Day 5 (March 4): The Grand Celebration

The final day on campus features digital painting, creative writing, and debate, leading up to the much-anticipated finale at Kala Mandir on March 6.

Grand Finale (March 6) at Kala Mandir

The festival concludes with breathtaking performances, including mime, one-act plays, Eastern and Western dance, band and music performances, and a fashion walk. The grand highlight of the night is a live concert by Akriti Kakkar, ensuring that Sahotsava 2025 ends on an unforgettable note!

Last updated on 27 Feb 2025
16:01 PM
Techno India University
Similar stories
Art workshop

Apeejay Anand Children's Library Hosts the 33rd Edition of Anand Art Workshop 2025

Classical Music

IIT Kanpur Hosts an Enchanting Evening of North Indian Classical Music

TechXtreme 2025, hosted by GDG On Campus Techno India University (TIU), proved to be an exhilarating experience.
Techno India University

TechXtreme ‘25 Unites Aspiring Technologists & Industry Leaders at Techno India Uni. . .

Matribhasha Diwas

IIEST Shibpur Celebrates Linguistic Legacy of the Indian Subcontinent: Matribhasha Di. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Concludes Registration for BEd, BSc Nursing Exam 2025 Tomorrow- Details Inside

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Registration Closes Today; Last Chance to Apply – Application Steps

Representative Image
SBI PO

SBI PO Preliminary Exam Admit card to be released soon on official website - Check De. . .

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board

Application Correction Window for WBJEE 2025 Closes Today- Know Editable Fields Here

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Correction Window Opens: How to Edit Applications Before Feb . . .

Art workshop

Apeejay Anand Children's Library Hosts the 33rd Edition of Anand Art Workshop 2025

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality