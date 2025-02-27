Techno India University's annual fest Sahotsava to commence on February 28

Summary This year, the fest is grander than ever, with 35+ colleges joining the celebration, making it a melting pot of talent and cultural exchange The fest will culminate in a spectacular finale at Kala Mandir on March 6

Sahotsava, the much-awaited annual fest of Techno India University, is a five-day extravaganza of music, dance, drama, literature, fine arts, and intellectual competitions. This year, the fest is grander than ever, with 35+ colleges joining the celebration, making it a melting pot of talent and cultural exchange. It all culminates in a spectacular finale at Kala Mandir on March 6.

The campus is transformed into a visual spectacle thanks to the relentless efforts of the designing community, which has adorned every corner with stunning thematic decorations. Meanwhile, the Photography and Videography Clubs ensure that every electrifying moment is captured aesthetically, preserving the essence of Sahotsava 2025.

Day 1 (Feb 28): The Grand Opening & Cultural Extravaganza

The fest kicks off with a formal inauguration (12:00-12:30 PM), followed by solo singing, dance drama, stand-up comedy, and Western group dance. Competitions like poster making, doodle art, and short film competitions take place alongside the first round of Mr. and Mrs. Sahotsava and the electrifying Battle of Bands.

Day 2 (March 1): Rhythm, Expression & Intellectual Showdowns

Day 2 features Jugal Bandi, solo western dance, Eastern group dance, and the Paw Parade (pet ramp show). Competitive events include quiz, crossword, mono act, mask making, hand painting and a thrilling 13-hour film-making challenge.

Day 3 (March 2) & Day 4 (March 3): Drama, Debate & Artistic Expression

Events like cypher battles, rap battles, fashion walk, street plays, extempore, and improv battles take center stage. Fine arts competitions such as graphic designing, tote bag painting, video advertising, and mock parliament add to the creative spirit.

Day 5 (March 4): The Grand Celebration

The final day on campus features digital painting, creative writing, and debate, leading up to the much-anticipated finale at Kala Mandir on March 6.

Grand Finale (March 6) at Kala Mandir

The festival concludes with breathtaking performances, including mime, one-act plays, Eastern and Western dance, band and music performances, and a fashion walk. The grand highlight of the night is a live concert by Akriti Kakkar, ensuring that Sahotsava 2025 ends on an unforgettable note!