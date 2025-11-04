Seminar

Revisiting a Visionary: SXC and BESC’s Seminar on Ritwik Ghatak’s Legacy Begins in Kolkata

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Nov 2025
11:54 AM

SXC and BESC

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The city’s vibrant film and academic communities have come together to honour one of India’s most iconic filmmakers, Ritwik Kumar Ghatak, as the Departments of Film Studies of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous) and The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) host a two-day international seminar titled “Re-thinking Legacy: Ritwik Ghatak as a System of Thought.”
The seminar, which began yesterday, November 3, and continues today, November 4, 2025, marks the filmmaker’s birth centenary with rich discussions, retrospectives, and reflections.

The city’s vibrant film and academic communities have come together to honour one of India’s most iconic filmmakers, Ritwik Kumar Ghatak, as the Departments of Film Studies of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous) and The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) host a two-day international seminar titled “Re-thinking Legacy: Ritwik Ghatak as a System of Thought.” The seminar, which began yesterday, November 3, and continues today, November 4, 2025, marks the filmmaker’s birth centenary with rich discussions, retrospectives, and reflections.

Supported by the Alumni Association of St. Xavier’s College, the first day’s sessions took place at RK Hall, St. Xavier’s College, while today’s proceedings are being hosted at the Society Hall, The Bhawanipur Education Society College.

The academic event aims to explore Ghatak’s cinematic and philosophical contributions through a fresh, interdisciplinary lens - moving beyond the traditional focus on melodrama, mythology, and India’s partition. Scholars are instead delving into the deeper sociocultural and aesthetic systems that defined his art and worldview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impressive lineup of invited speakers includes distinguished scholars such as Professors Sanjoy Mukhopadhyay, Moinak Biswas, Ashish Rajadhyaksha, Erin O’Donnell, Madhuja Mukherjee, Ira Bhaskar, Richard Peña, Jean-Michel Frodon, Sanghita Sen, Anindya Sengupta, Paulomi Chakraborty, Rongili Biswas, Ritu Sen Chaudhuri, and Anirban Das.

Adding to the academic dialogue, a roundtable of filmmakers has been planned, featuring noted names such as Indranil Roychowdhury, Debalina Majumder, cinematographer Basab Mullik, editor Sharmistha Jha, and sound engineer Sukanta Majumdar. The session will be moderated by Siladitya Sanyal, filmmaker and Professor & Head of the Department of Direction & Producing for EDM at SRFTI, who will steer discussions on Ghatak’s continuing influence on Indian cinema.

A special highlight of the seminar will be the felicitation of filmmaker Ritaban Ghatak, son of Ritwik Ghatak, by actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay, in a heartfelt tribute to the filmmaker’s enduring legacy.

“Re-thinking Legacy” stands as more than an academic exercise - it is a cultural bridge between eras, inspiring new generations to rediscover the revolutionary spirit of Ritwik Ghatak through dialogue, research, and creative engagement.

Last updated on 04 Nov 2025
11:55 AM
Seminar St Xavier's College The Bhawanipur Education Society College Ritwik Ghatak
Similar stories
Academic Collaboration

University of Rajasthan, IIHMR Sign MoU for Joint Research, Training & Student Develo. . .

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Hosts “Ideas Matter Most” to Drive Innovation for India@2047

BDM International school

BDM International to Host ‘Velocity 2025’: Kolkata Schools Gear Up for Business I. . .

IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur to Host INSTRUO 14: Robowars, Hacksprint and More from October 31!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET AYUSH Counselling

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 1 Registration Begins - Who Can Participate?

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Final Result 2025 Declared: Check Steps and Region-Wise Merit List Details

NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 1: CEE Releases Merit and Category Lists; Submit Documents . . .

field data: This illustration by 19th century geographer Alexander von Humboldt of the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador shows plant species at different elevations
Geography

New Worlds

WBSSC

WBSSC Releases ‘Tainted’ Staff List: Opens Fresh Application for 8477 Non-Teachin. . .

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Sche. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality