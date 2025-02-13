Students from North-East India Invited to Pursue New Aspirations Through JEE Main 2025 Registration

Summary CSAB-2025 encourages students to register for JEE Main 2025, securing a pathway to prestigious engineering institutions and empowering the region’s future innovators A CSAB-NEUT round to increase participation from North-Eastern states

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)-2025 invites students from North-Eastern states to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025. As a key step toward admission to India’s premier engineering institutions, JEE Main provides aspiring engineers access to world-class education and promising career opportunities.

JEE Main paves the way for admission to leading institutions, including:

31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

3 Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs)

37 Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

1 IIEST, Shibpur

Registration for Session 2 (April 2025) opens on 31st January 2025, and closes on 24th February 2025. Eligible candidates can visit https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/information-bulletin/ for further details and instructions.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), JEE Main is not difficult, if prepared with the right approach as follows: With focused preparation, including mastering core concepts, regular practice, effective time management, and a positive mindset, students can confidently excel in the exam.

The institutions, collectively known as the NIT+ system, are renowned for their top-tier technical education, strong industry connections, and robust infrastructure, which equip graduates with the skills needed to secure promising career opportunities. These participating institutes offer a wide array of undergraduate courses in engineering and architecture, including:

Traditional Fields: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering

Emerging Fields: Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Robotics and Automation, Environmental Engineering, Engineering Physics, Energy Engineering, Food Technology,

Specialised Fields: Aerospace Engineering. Biotechnology, Naval Architecture, Petroleum Engineering. Industrial Engineering and Management, Automobile Engineering, Biomedical Engineering. Instrumentation and Control Engineering. Manufacturing Engineering. Materials Science and Engineering. Metallurgical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering. Planning and Architecture Engineering. Production Engineering

This broad selection of courses enables students to pursue disciplines aligned with their passions and career goals while meeting the evolving demands of industries.

CSAB 2025 Chairperson Video Byte:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/156miOtUVIWyo_TE7ndmSGMZuzcdHkzuW

Motivating the aspirants, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Chairperson, CSAB 2025, said, "The North East region is home to talented young minds with immense potential. I strongly encourage talented students from the North East to seize the opportunity and register for the JEE Main 2025 Examination. Cracking this prestigious exam can be a life-changing achievement, empowering their future in science and technology.”

He added, “I understand that preparing for an exam of this scale may cause some stress, but with focused preparation, mastering core concepts, regular practice, effective time management, a positive mindset, and seeking guidance from teachers students can confidently excel in JEE Main. Upon achieving a good rank, the CSAB 2025 team will provide guidance and support throughout each counselling round, helping them secure admission to their preferred NIT+ system institution, based on their eligibility."

Northeast India boasts a robust network of premier technical education institutions, including:

National Institute of Technology (NITs)

National Institute of Technology Agartala

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

National Institute of Technology Nagaland

National Institute of Technology Sikkim

National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh

National Institute of Technology Manipur

National Institute of Technology Mizoram

National Institute of Technology Silchar

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs)

Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati

Indian Institute of Information Technology Manipur

Indian Institute of Information Technology Agartala

Government-Funded Technical Institute (GFTIs)

Assam University, Silchar

Mizoram University, Aizawl

School of Engineering, Tezpur University, Napaam, Tezpur

Central Institute of Technology Kokrajar, Assam

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, Nirjuli, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong

The North East holds a vast, untapped talent pool. NIT Rourkela is making dedicated efforts to inspire and encourage students from the region to enroll in JEE Main, paving the way for their transformation into successful and empowered professionals ready to embrace the opportunities ahead.

Special Initiatives for North-Eastern Students

Recognising the unique challenges faced by students from North-Eastern states and Union Territories, CSAB provides tailored opportunities through dedicated counselling rounds:

CSAB-NEUT Round: CSAB-2025 shall also conduct CSAB-NEUT (North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories) rounds to allocate seats of many AICTE approved Institutes/Universities across India under the scheme of Reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for States / UTs lacking such facilities in the AICTE-approved institutions to candidates of the North-Eastern states and Union Territories.

CSAB Special Round: For candidates who may not secure a seat through the initial JoSAA/CSAB counselling rounds, the CSAB Special Round offers an additional chance to gain admission to NIT+ institutions.

Seat Allocation Process

In 2025, approximately 2,000 seats are expected to be available under the State Quota for NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs within the North-Eastern states, along with around 740 seats across India under the NEUT category. Of the total seats in NITs, 50% are reserved for State Quota, ensuring opportunities for students within the state, while the remaining 50% are allocated under the Other State Quota, allowing North-Eastern students to seek admission in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs in other states as well.

After clearing the JEE Main exam, students can participate in the seat allocation process, which begins with five regular rounds conducted by JoSAA-2025 (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) for admissions to IITs and the NIT+ system. This is followed by two CSAB-special rounds, organised by CSAB-2025, to fill any remaining vacant seats in the NIT+ system, ensuring ample opportunities for deserving candidates.

Students who qualify for JEE Main can participate in the counselling process through the official website (https://csab.nic.in and https://josaa.nic.in), where they will find detailed instructions for each step, including registration, document verification, preference selection, counselling schedules, and seat allotment. By carefully following these instructions, candidates can easily navigate the counselling process. JoSAA 2025 is jointly organised by IIT Kanpur and NIT Rourkela. CSAB 2025 is led by NIT Rourkela.

The JoSAA/CSAB counselling process offers several benefits:

Exclusive Seat Reservations: Reserved seats for North-Eastern students ensure broader access to top-tier educational opportunities.

Multiple Chances for Admission: The two CSAB Special Rounds allow students to secure seats even if they miss out during the main rounds.

The two CSAB Special Rounds allow students to secure seats even if they miss out during the main rounds. Convenient and Transparent Process: The online system streamlines the process of registration, document verification, and seat allotment, allowing students to complete all formalities from their homes. Multilingual support is available to help students and parents navigate the process.

Diverse Course Options: Students can choose from a wide array of programs, including traditional fields like Civil and Mechanical Engineering and emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Data Science.

: Students can choose from a wide array of programs, including traditional fields like Civil and Mechanical Engineering and emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Data Science. Enhanced Career Prospects: Graduates from IITs, NITs, and other top institutes often secure positions in leading industries, government agencies, and startups. They enjoy lucrative careers with opportunities to innovate and make significant contributions to their fields.

Eligibility for JEE (Main) 2025

Age Limit: There is no age limit for candidates appearing in JEE (Main) 2025. Students who passed Class XII or equivalent in 2023, 2024, or are appearing in 2025 are eligible, regardless of age.

Qualifying Examinations: Candidates must have passed or be appearing in one of the following:

Final examination of the 10+2 system by recognised Central/State Boards (e.g., CBSE, CISCE).

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination by a recognised Board/University.

Final examination of the two-year Joint Services Wing course of the National Defense Academy.

Senior Secondary School Examination by NIOS with at least five subjects.

Public School/Board/University examination in India or abroad recognised as equivalent to the 10+2 system by AIU.

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

Diploma (3 years) recognised by AICTE or a State technical education board.

General Certificate of Education (GCE) A-Level examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka).

High School Certificate by Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma from IB Office, Geneva.

Class XII equivalent examination completed outside India with an AIU equivalence certificate.

If Class XII is not a public exam, candidates must have passed at least one public (Board/Pre-University) exam earlier.

CSAB’s initiatives aim to empower students from North-Eastern states and Union Territories by addressing regional disparities in technical education. By participating in JEE Main and subsequent counselling rounds, students can secure admission to renowned institutes that nurture their potential and equip them with the skills to succeed globally.

For further information, visit the JEE Mains 2024 Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/