St Xavier’s University

St Xaviers University, Kolkata launches new course on Disaster Risk Reduction Management

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2025
A handbook in Bengali on disaster management and precaution in case of lightning was published on the occasion

Summary
The course is an outcome of an MOU signed earlier between St Xavier’s University, Kolkata and India Japan Laboratory of Keio University, Japan
Along with students, scholars, and social workers, a group of officials from the departments of Disaster Management and Civil Defence have enrolled in the first batch of this course

In a first of its kind, the St Xavier's University, Kolkata has launched a new course on Disaster Risk Reduction Management. According to the university, the course has been launched in collaboration with India Japan Laboratory, Kelo University, Japan and is an outcome of an MOU signed earlier between St Xavier’s University, Kolkata and India Japan Laboratory of Keio University, Japan.

In his inaugural address, Vice Chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, Rev Dr Felix Raj said that the research centre of the university, which is offering the course, is named after the renowned Scientist and Jesuit Father Eugine Lafont, who predicted a disaster around 1867 through his experiments in the St Xavier’s College laboratory, which saved many lives.

He also highlighted the requirement for creating awareness on disaster management with proper state of the art and latest knowledge so that risk can be minimised.

Dr Rajiv Shaw, Director of India Japan Laboratory of Keio University and an international expert on Disaster Risk Management said that the course will see transfer of Japanese experience in Disaster mitigation and resilience with proper knowledge, skill, technology and tool.

Along with students, scholars, and social workers, a group of officials from the departments of Disaster Management and Civil Defence have enrolled in the first batch of this course, which will be addressed by internationally acclaimed resource persons from India and Japan.

St Xavier’s University
