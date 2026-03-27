St. Xavier’s University

St. Xavier’s University Kolkata Hosts Peace Lecture on Ethical Leadership in Public Governance

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
14:02 PM

St. Xavier's University, Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Dr. Suman Chakraborty delivered the peace lecture on “Ethical Leadership in Public Governance”, deliberating on how AI is reshaping human experience and focusing on the ethical dimensions of research and innovation
The peace lecture was followed by the distribution of silver and bronze medals by the Chief Guest and the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor to the rank holders from various departments

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata hosted the 2nd. Peace Lecture Series entitled, “Ethical Leadership in Public Governance.” Dr. Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and dwelt on the subject with utmost care and conviction. He is also an alumnus of a Jesuit Institution.

Rev.Dr.John Felix Raj, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor reiterated, “peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice and the spirit of fostering harmony in society.” He also praised the medal recipients for their perseverance, discipline and commitment and highlighted their role as future leaders and policy makers of the country.

Dr. Suman Chakraborty delivered the peace lecture on “Ethical Leadership in Public Governance”, deliberating on how AI is reshaping human experience and focusing on the ethical dimensions of research and innovation. He emphasized the fact that AI driven analysis was often biased and ethically ambiguous, and one must be led by conscience and moral judgment in issues of public governance. He urged the students to always consider the human component in decision-making instead of depending on data and AI. His speech further justified the notion that leadership must be accompanied by accountability, and he proposed the model of responsible stewardship as a means of achieving an ethical social system.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also appealed to the students community to follow the ten commandments concluded in the future including the principles of inclusivity, ethics, and transparency while engaging with AI.

First, "never outsource your conscience to a system, however intelligent it may be. Algorithms can assist decisions; they cannot replace moral responsibility”.

Second, “make every decision auditable-not just technically, but ethically. If you cannot explain a decision in human terms, you should not take it”.

Third, *design for the last person in the queue, true governance is not measured by how the privileged benefit, but by how the most vulnerable are protected”.

Fourth, "choose transparency even when opacity is convenient. Trust, once broken, is almost impossible to rebuild”.

Fifth, “treat power as a temporary trust, not a permanent entitlement. Authority is not ownership; it is stewardship”.

Sixth, “interrogate data, do not worship it. Behind every dataset lies a bias, a blind spot, or a boundary you must understand”.

Seventh,“institutionalize dissent. Build systems where questioning is not punished but encouraged-because silence is often the first symptom of ethical failure”.

Eighth, “act early when something feels wrong. Most governance failures are not sudden-they are the result of small ethical compromises accumulating over time”.

Ninth, “align innovation with inclusion. If your technology excludes, discriminates, or marginalizes, it is not progress it is regression in disguise”.

And tenth, “leave every system more just than you found it. That is the ultimate test of leadership-not what you inherit, but what you transform”.

The key-note speaker reminded the congregation that if you remember nothing else from today, remember this: the next century will not be defined by how intelligent our machines become; it will be defined by how ethical our leaders remain. And perhaps, when history looks back at your generation, it will not be said that you built powerful systems. It will say that you built a just society in an age where injustice could have been automated.

Therefore, go forth-not just as achievers, but as custodians of conscience. When you lead, lead with integrity. When you decide, decide with empathy. When you rise, rise with responsibility. And above all, never forget that the highest form of leadership is not authority over others, but accountability to humanity.

The peace lecture was followed by the distribution of silver and bronze medals by the Chief Guest and the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor to the rank holders from various departments.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
14:06 PM
St. Xavier’s University college events St Xavier’s University
Similar stories
IISWBM Calcutta

IISWBM’s Managereal 2026 to Bring Top B-School Talent Together on April 1 and 2

St. Xavier’s College

SXC Kolkata Announces Spectrum 2026: Whispers from the Void – A Fusion of Science, . . .

tech fest

Convolution-XI: Jadavpur University Electrical Engineering Department Unveils Three-D. . .

Nagaland University

Nagaland University-Led Multi-Institute Study Develops Green Alternative to Global Mi. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IISWBM Calcutta

IISWBM’s Managereal 2026 to Bring Top B-School Talent Together on April 1 and 2

IIT

IIT Bombay Opens MTech Admissions 2026; Applications Open Till April 10 Without Late . . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Exam 2026: Class 10, 12 Answer Sheet Evaluation Paused; Will Result be Delay. . .

Indian Air Force

IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2026 for Intake 01/2027 Released; Exams on March 30–31

TET

MAHA TET 2026 Application Window Opens at mahatet.in; Get Link to Register Here

Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia

JMI Admission 2026: Application Deadline Extended for UG, PG, Diploma and Certificate. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality