UGC NET June 2026 Registration Begins, New Subject Added - Updated List and Key Dates Here

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session. In a notable update, the University Grants Commission has added a new subject to the existing list.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session. In a notable update, the University Grants Commission has introduced Statistics as a new subject, increasing the total number of subjects offered in the examination from 85 to 86.

Candidates aspiring to appear for the UGC NET June 2026 examination can submit their applications exclusively through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The agency has clarified that applications will be accepted only in online mode, and no offline submissions will be entertained.

As per the official schedule, the UGC NET June 2026 examinations will be conducted across the country from June 22 to June 30. The deadline for submission of application forms, along with payment of fees, is May 20, while the correction window for editing application details will remain open from May 22 to May 24.

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The application fee structure varies across categories. Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay ₹1,150, while those under the general EWS and OBC-NCL categories must pay ₹600. For candidates from SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender, the application fee has been set at ₹325.

The NTA is expected to announce the exam city details by June 10, followed by the release of admit cards by June 15. Candidates are advised to keep track of these dates and download their hall tickets well in advance of the examination.

The addition of Statistics as a subject has been made following recommendations from an expert committee during its 597th meeting held on April 18. Detailed syllabus information for the newly introduced subject is available on the official portal, ugcnetonline.in.

UGC NET is conducted twice a year, typically in June and December, to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across India.

Find the direct links here: registration and subject list