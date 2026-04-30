NEET UG 2026 Candidates to Get Manual Checks Amid Biometric Glitches; Admit Card Concerns Addressed

Summary The national-level medical entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026 These include device malfunctions, poor fingerprint quality, connectivity issues with UIDAI systems, or medical conditions affecting biometric capture

The National Testing Agency has issued an important advisory ahead of NEET (UG) 2026, addressing potential challenges in biometric verification for candidates. The national-level medical entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026.

As per the official notice, biometric verification—mandatory after frisking and before entry into the examination hall—may face disruptions due to technical or personal factors. These include device malfunctions, poor fingerprint quality, connectivity issues with UIDAI systems, or medical conditions affecting biometric capture.

Alternative Verification Process in Place

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To ensure that no candidate is unfairly denied entry, the agency has introduced a manual verification process for those unable to complete biometric authentication. Such candidates will be required to present valid identification documents at their respective centres.

In addition, an undertaking form will be provided by the Centre Superintendent or Observer. Candidates must fill and submit this form as part of the verification procedure. Once verified, they will be permitted to sit for the examination without further hindrance.

Officials have emphasised that candidates will be guided at the examination centres to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process.

No Interruptions During Exam Hours

The advisory also clarifies that biometric verification procedures will not interfere with the examination once it begins. The test is scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with extended time available for PwD/PwBD candidates until 6:00 PM.

This step aims to ensure that candidates can focus entirely on their performance without disruptions during the test duration.

Admit Card Concerns Addressed

Meanwhile, a candidate, Shashwat Tiwari, raised concerns regarding the print quality of the NEET admit card, particularly the small size of the photograph and signature.

Responding to the query, the National Testing Agency clarified that candidates can use the admit card as printed. The agency assured that there would be no issues at the examination centre as long as the candidate’s identity matches the details mentioned on the document.

Instructions for Candidates

Candidates have been advised to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with valid ID proof and to follow all instructions issued at the examination centres. The agency has urged students to remain calm and cooperate with officials in case of any verification-related issues.

The advisory is part of efforts to streamline the examination process and ensure that technical glitches do not impact candidates’ ability to appear for one of India’s most competitive entrance exams.