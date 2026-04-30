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APOSS Releases Class 10, 12 Results 2026; Scorecards Available Online
Posted on 30 Apr 2026
13:25 PM
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The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has announced the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results today, April 30. Students who appeared for the public examinations held earlier this year can now access their scorecards online.
Candidates can download their results from the official website by entering their login credentials such as hall ticket number, roll number, and date of birth.
Details mentioned on marksheet The APOSS marksheet will include important information such as:
APOSS SSC Result 2026: Steps to Check
Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and keep a printed copy for admission or official purposes.