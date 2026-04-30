APOSS Releases Class 10, 12 Results 2026; Scorecards Available Online

Summary Students who appeared for the public examinations held earlier this year can now access their scorecards online Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and keep a printed copy for admission or official purposes

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has announced the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results today, April 30. Students who appeared for the public examinations held earlier this year can now access their scorecards online.

Candidates can download their results from the official website by entering their login credentials such as hall ticket number, roll number, and date of birth.

Details mentioned on marksheet The APOSS marksheet will include important information such as:

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Candidate’s name

Hall ticket/roll number

Date of birth

Enrollment number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and percentage

Result status (Pass/Fail/Compartment)

Grade or division

APOSS SSC Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website: apopenschool.ap.gov.in Click on “Download Results of SSC (APOSS) Public Examinations, March-2026 New” Select SSC (Class 10) or relevant exam Enter hall ticket number, roll number, and date of birth Click on “Submit” to view the result Download and print the marksheet for future use

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and keep a printed copy for admission or official purposes.