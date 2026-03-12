WBCHSE Announces Supplementary Exams for Class 11; Schedule and Instructions Issued

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has issued a notification directing schools to conduct Class 11 supplementary examinations. The move follows the introduction of new provisions under the amended Higher Secondary Examination Regulations, 2024.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has issued a notification directing schools to conduct Class 11 supplementary examinations for students who fail in subjects of Semester II. The move follows the introduction of new provisions under the amended Higher Secondary Examination Regulations, 2024, aimed at giving students an additional opportunity to clear their subjects and continue their academic progression.

According to the amendment notified on February 24, 2026, students who do not pass one or more subjects in Class 11 Semester II will now be eligible to appear for a supplementary examination. This examination will allow them to improve their performance and clear the pending subjects without waiting for the next academic cycle.

As per the new regulations, the supplementary examinations will be organised by the respective schools rather than being centrally conducted by the council. All institutions affiliated with WBCHSE have been instructed to conduct the Class 11 Semester II supplementary tests every year in accordance with the updated guidelines.

For the 2025–26 academic session, schools have been asked to complete the supplementary examinations by April 11, 2026. After conducting the tests, institutions must upload the marks of Class 11 students online through the official WBCHSE portal by April 16, 2026.

The marks to be uploaded by schools will include several academic components to ensure a comprehensive record of students’ performance. These include Semester I marks, Semester II marks, supplementary examination marks (if applicable), practical examination scores, and project marks.

In addition to the examination update, the council has also provided directions regarding the next academic session. Schools have been instructed to commence Class 12 (Semester III) classes for the 2026–27 academic year by the fourth week of April 2026 for students who are promoted from Class 11.

The council has advised all schools to carefully follow the newly issued guidelines and timelines to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations and academic activities under the revised regulatory framework.