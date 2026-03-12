KTET February 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Application Edit Begins

Summary The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially extended the registration deadline for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 February session. KTET, conducted multiple times, serves as a benchmark to evaluate the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels across Kerala.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially extended the registration deadline for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 February session. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can now do so until March 16, through the official website. Initially, the deadline to register for the KTET February 2026 exam was March 7, while the last date for taking out the final printout was March 13.

“Registration date extended upto 16/03/2026. Application correction for KTET FEB 2026 is available in the candidate login,” the official website informed.

Along with the registration extension, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also opened the application correction window for already registered candidates. However, the deadline for editing information has not been released.

Registration Steps

Step 1: Visit the KTET official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘KTET February 2026 Registration’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: If you are a new applicant, complete registration to obtain the login credentials.

Step 4: Log in and proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

To register for the exam, candidates will have to pay the application fee of ₹500 per category. However, for candidates from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and persons with disabilities, the fees are ₹250.

KTET, conducted multiple times, serves as a benchmark to evaluate the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels across Kerala.