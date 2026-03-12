Kerala TET 2026

KTET February 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Application Edit Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2026
10:10 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially extended the registration deadline for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 February session.
KTET, conducted multiple times, serves as a benchmark to evaluate the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels across Kerala.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially extended the registration deadline for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 February session. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can now do so until March 16, through the official website. Initially, the deadline to register for the KTET February 2026 exam was March 7, while the last date for taking out the final printout was March 13.

Registration date extended upto 16/03/2026. Application correction for KTET FEB 2026 is available in the candidate login,” the official website informed.

Along with the registration extension, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also opened the application correction window for already registered candidates. However, the deadline for editing information has not been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration Steps

Step 1: Visit the KTET official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘KTET February 2026 Registration’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: If you are a new applicant, complete registration to obtain the login credentials.

Step 4: Log in and proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

To register for the exam, candidates will have to pay the application fee of ₹500 per category. However, for candidates from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and persons with disabilities, the fees are ₹250.

KTET, conducted multiple times, serves as a benchmark to evaluate the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels across Kerala.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2026
10:11 AM
Kerala TET 2026 KTET Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Registration
Similar stories
WBCHSE

WBCHSE Announces Supplementary Exams for Class 11; Schedule and Instructions Issued

UGC

UGC Pushes Back SWAYAM Curriculum Alignment Deadline for Higher Education Institution. . .

Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Begins June TEE 2026 Exam Form Submission; Apply by April 1

Anna University

Anna University Announces TANCET and CEETA-PG 2026 Application Dates; Exams Scheduled. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBCHSE

WBCHSE Announces Supplementary Exams for Class 11; Schedule and Instructions Issued

UGC

UGC Pushes Back SWAYAM Curriculum Alignment Deadline for Higher Education Institution. . .

Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Begins June TEE 2026 Exam Form Submission; Apply by April 1

Anna University

Anna University Announces TANCET and CEETA-PG 2026 Application Dates; Exams Scheduled. . .

Odisha government

Odisha SSB Begins Application Process for 883 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Posts; C. . .

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Extended Registration Closes Today; Revised Application Edit Dates Await. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality