KHWAAB 2025 at St Xavier’s College Kolkata to Inspire Future Theatre Stars

The Xaverian Theatrical Society of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host its much-anticipated annual theatre event, KHWAAB, on September 20, 2025. Known for shaping some of the finest names in theatre and cinema, the college continues its legacy by offering students a unique opportunity to learn directly from stalwarts of the stage and screen.

This year’s KHWAAB promises to be a dreamer’s paradise, immersing participants in the magic of theatre through a curated series of three acting workshops. The event blends passion, performance, and pedagogy, providing an enriching journey for aspiring actors, directors, and playwrights.

The day will begin with an engaging session on the nuances of English theatre, led by the versatile Dana Roy, whose extensive experience and creative flair promise to leave participants spellbound. Following this, renowned Bengali actor, comedian, and singer Kharaj Mukherjee will guide students with his vast expertise in professional acting, sharing insights that have shaped his illustrious career. The final workshop of the day will feature acclaimed theatre personality Chandan Sen, who will offer participants a deeper understanding of performance both on and off stage.

KHWAAB 2025 aims to ignite passion and foster aspirations for the performing arts, inspiring students to dream, perform, and embrace the stage as a canvas of limitless possibilities. True to its name, the event stands as a celebration of creativity and vision, ensuring that every participant walks away with not just skills but also a renewed spirit to pursue their artistic journey.