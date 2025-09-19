St Xavier's College

KHWAAB 2025 at St Xavier’s College Kolkata to Inspire Future Theatre Stars

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Sep 2025
11:51 AM

SXC Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Xaverian Theatrical Society of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host its much-anticipated annual theatre event, KHWAAB, on September 20, 2025.
Known for shaping some of the finest names in theatre and cinema, the college continues its legacy by offering students a unique opportunity to learn directly from stalwarts of the stage and screen.

The Xaverian Theatrical Society of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host its much-anticipated annual theatre event, KHWAAB, on September 20, 2025. Known for shaping some of the finest names in theatre and cinema, the college continues its legacy by offering students a unique opportunity to learn directly from stalwarts of the stage and screen.

This year’s KHWAAB promises to be a dreamer’s paradise, immersing participants in the magic of theatre through a curated series of three acting workshops. The event blends passion, performance, and pedagogy, providing an enriching journey for aspiring actors, directors, and playwrights.

The day will begin with an engaging session on the nuances of English theatre, led by the versatile Dana Roy, whose extensive experience and creative flair promise to leave participants spellbound. Following this, renowned Bengali actor, comedian, and singer Kharaj Mukherjee will guide students with his vast expertise in professional acting, sharing insights that have shaped his illustrious career. The final workshop of the day will feature acclaimed theatre personality Chandan Sen, who will offer participants a deeper understanding of performance both on and off stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

KHWAAB 2025 aims to ignite passion and foster aspirations for the performing arts, inspiring students to dream, perform, and embrace the stage as a canvas of limitless possibilities. True to its name, the event stands as a celebration of creativity and vision, ensuring that every participant walks away with not just skills but also a renewed spirit to pursue their artistic journey.

Last updated on 19 Sep 2025
11:52 AM
St Xavier's College SXC Theatre fest
Similar stories
NIT Trichy

Festember 2025 at NIT Trichy Set to Unveil a ‘Saga of Secrets’ This September

XIMB

XIMB Hosts 7th Business Excellence Summit, Champions Ethical Leadership and AI Innova. . .

Smart India Hackathon

Smart India Hackathon 2025 Organized at Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technolog. . .

NSHM Knowledge Campus

NSHM University Hosts HR Conclave 2025 with 175+ Leaders and Changemakers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC 2025

SSC Introduces Feedback Module to Boost Transparency - CGL Exam Ongoing Across 129 Ci. . .

MAT 2025

AIMA Releases MAT 2025 Admit Card for PBT on September 21 - Steps and Exam Guidelines

AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 9 Result Announced for Stage 1 - Check Qualifying Percentage & Merit Lis. . .

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Link Removed; Result Now on September 20

NEET PG 2025

When Will NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule be Released? SC Hearing Today

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in - Hall Ticket Download Link

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality