St Xavier's College

Boiragi 2025 Celebrates Bengal’s Folk Spirit at St Xavier’s College with Cultural Brilliance

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Nov 2025
14:18 PM

SXC Kolkata

Summary
The Bengali Literary Society (BLS) of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, hosted its much-awaited annual cultural festival, Boiragi 2025.
Known for its celebration of Bengal’s folk spirit, the event once again lived up to its legacy—blending timeless traditions with contemporary creative expression.

The Bengali Literary Society (BLS) of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, hosted its much-awaited annual cultural festival, Boiragi 2025, on November 6, 2025, at the Fr. Depelchin Auditorium. Known for its celebration of Bengal’s folk spirit, the event once again lived up to its legacy—blending timeless traditions with contemporary creative expression.

SXC Kolkata

The afternoon began with a dignified inaugural ceremony, marked by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Rev. Fr. Dr. Dominic Savio, S.J., alongside esteemed faculty members and the core committee. The solemn start set the stage for an event that cherished heritage while embracing artistic innovation.

The cultural performances opened with a stunning dance home production paying tribute to Dohar, the legendary folk music ensemble that redefined Bengal’s artistic identity. The dancers’ graceful expressions captured the emotional essence of Dohar’s melodies - joy, longing, devotion—evoking heartfelt nostalgia among the audience.

SXC Kolkata

The programme progressed with an array of captivating in-house productions showcasing the students’ versatility. A choir performance presented a soulful fusion of folk harmonies and contemporary arrangements, followed by a stirring recitation of Rabindranath Tagore’s “Dui Bigha Jomeen,” performed with depth and poignancy. The BLS drama production, “Guru Jodi Form-e Thake,” infused humour and satire to depict the complexities of modern life.

SXC Kolkata

Energy levels soared with the dynamic Battle of Bands, judged by renowned musician Shamik Chatterjee. Student bands blended folk influences with modern rhythms, delivering electrifying performances that displayed musical innovation and confident stagecraft.

Beyond live performances, Boiragi 2025 also embraced digital creativity through online competitions, including poster making, photography, and creative writing. Students from various departments participated enthusiastically, exploring themes of folk identity through contemporary artistic mediums.

The event culminated with a high-voltage performance by Lakkhichhara, whose iconic songs and magnetic stage presence enthralled the audience. Their closing act transformed the auditorium into a space of collective celebration, marking a perfect finale.

Boiragi 2025 stood as a vibrant tribute to Bengal’s folk heritage—bridging past and present, intellect and art, emotion and expression. Through its performances, competitions, and community participation, the festival reaffirmed St Xavier’s College’s commitment to preserving cultural roots while inspiring new forms of creativity.

Last updated on 14 Nov 2025
14:19 PM
St Xavier's College SXC Annual Cultural Fest
