South Point High School Marks 100 Years of Quantum Mechanics with Student Exhibitions

The South Point High School is celebrating 100 years of Quantum Mechanics this year, as the United Nations have declared 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, to commemorate the discovery of the equations of Quantum Mechanics by Erwin Schrodinger and Warner Heisenberg in 1925.

As part of year long celebrations, students of Class XI of South Point High School have presented posters and exhibited models on several topics starting from the discovery of quantum mechanics to the very recent developments like quantum computation and quantum information. Quantum Biology, a subject in the process of making has also been presented and earned praise from the visiting students. Quantum Cryptography, Quantum Communication, Quantum Entanglement, Quantum Materials and Technology were also exhibited with authenticity and independence. The participating students have demonstrated their ability to explore very new and emerging knowledge independently with guidance from mentor teachers.

The series of programs began with a lecture on the “Birth of Quantum Mechanics and Beyond” in May 2025. Later, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated to know about Tagore-Einstein conversation on the nature of reality and quantum mechanics. This poster exhibition, the third event in this series, is an effort to unleash the creative investigative ability of students to explore new knowledge.