SNU to Host “Bridging Classrooms & Forests” A Wildlife Conservation Protection Program Through Photography

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2025
12:24 PM

SNU

Summary
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Aperture Alchemist, the student-led photography club of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), in collaboration with Nikon India, and in association with the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), NCC – SNU, and the Satyam Roychowdhury Foundation, is proud to present a 4-day immersive program titled “Bridging Classrooms & Forests – Exploring Wildlife Conservation through Photography.”

This unique initiative, scheduled from 2nd to 5th June 2025, aims to raise awareness among students on how photography can serve as a powerful tool for wildlife conservation and environmental education.

The program will commence on 2nd June with an inspiring mentoring session by Mr. Kallol Mukherjee, Nikon Brand Creator and celebrated wildlife photographer, along with Mr. Debarpan Dutta, a noted wildlife photographer.

On 3rd June, a high-impact panel discussion will feature renowned experts in the field:

  • Mr. Rajarshi Banerji, Winner of the 35th Maria Luisa Memorial Photo Contest, Conservationist & Wildlife Photographer
  • Mr. Tapas Das, IFS (Retd), Former Chief Conservator and Field Director of the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve
  • Mr. Jayanta Basu, Veteran Environment JournalistThe discussion will be moderated by Prof. (Dr.) Raj Sekhar Aich, Transdisciplinary Human-Shark Researcher and Professor of Psychology at Sister Nivedita University.

The final two days, 4th and 5th June, will involve an experiential field visit to the Sundarbans, where participating students and faculty members will explore one of the world’s most critical ecosystems under the expert guidance of Mr. Debarpan Dutta and officials from Nikon India.

This initiative not only bridges academia and real-world environmental concerns but also empowers students to become active voices in the conservation movement through the lens of a camera.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2025
12:31 PM
college events Sister Nivedita University wildlife Photography
