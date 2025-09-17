Smart India Hackathon

Smart India Hackathon 2025 Organized at Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Sep 2025
12:32 PM

Surtech

Summary
The Science and Technology Club of Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex successfully organized the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) Internal Round 2025 on 12th September, setting a vibrant stage for innovation and problem-solving among budding technologists.

This prestigious competition witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 228 students, grouped into 38 teams, who showcased their creativity and technical expertise through diverse projects spanning both hardware and software domains. Each team brought forward unique ideas aimed at solving real-world challenges, highlighting the institute’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among its students.

After an intense day of evaluations, 30 outstanding teams were shortlisted for the next online screening round, where they will compete for a chance to represent the institution at the national level.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of the institution’s Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Principal, and SPOC, who encouraged the participants to continue striving for impactful solutions.

The judging panel comprised eminent experts from industry and academia: Mr. Sobhan Chakraborty (Founder, Megh Robotics), Mr. Golam Gouse Azam Mallick (Protectt.ai), Dr. Jnui Deb Mallick Datta (IIEST Shibpur), and Mr. Chinmay Kumar Haldar (Retd. Chief Engineer, WBSETCL). Their insights and constructive feedback enriched the learning experience for students, while their appreciation for the participants’ creativity and problem-solving skills further boosted morale.

The evaluation process, conducted between 11 AM and 8 PM, was seamlessly completed within the same day, a testament to the efficiency and dedication of both organizers and judges. The event concluded with a group photograph, capturing the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and determination that defined the day.

The Smart India Hackathon Internal Round 2025 was not just a competition but a celebration of young minds working together to design solutions for a better tomorrow, reinforcing the institute’s vision of nurturing future innovators and leaders.

Last updated on 17 Sep 2025
12:33 PM
