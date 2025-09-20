Shri Shikshayatan School

Young Voices Shine at Words on Wings 2025 Hosted by Shri Shikshayatan School

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Sep 2025
13:08 PM

Shri Shikshayatan School

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Shri Shikshayatan School’s annual inter-school literary meet, Words on Wings 2025, held on September 13, soared to new heights of creativity and intellect at Bhuwalka Hall.
Organised in association with The Telegraph, Young Metro, Telegraph online Edugraph, and Friends FM 91.9 as radio partner, the event embraced the theme “Voices of Tomorrow – India in 2047”, inspiring young participants to envision a brighter future through the power of words.

Shri Shikshayatan School’s annual inter-school literary meet, Words on Wings 2025, held on September 13, soared to new heights of creativity and intellect at Bhuwalka Hall. Organised in association with The Telegraph, Young Metro, Telegraph online Edugraph, and Friends FM 91.9 as radio partner, the event embraced the theme “Voices of Tomorrow – India in 2047”, inspiring young participants to envision a brighter future through the power of words.

Shri Shikshayatan School

The day commenced with a ceremonial lamp-lighting by Secretary General Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Principal Sangeeta Tandon, GM–HR Subrata Ghosh, Headmistress Poushali Mukherjee, and distinguished guest authors Dr. Lopamudra Maitra and Mr. Prasun Roy. A cultural programme followed, featuring a spellbinding Shiv Tandav recital and a soulful medley by the school band, blending original student compositions with global classics like Imagine and Jai Ho.

One of the key highlights was the Author Session, moderated by Ms. Sweta Banerjee, where Dr. Maitra and Mr. Roy shared insights on their literary journeys and encouraged students to embrace creativity. Mr. Roy also gifted copies of his books to the school library, marking a memorable gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competitions formed the intellectual core of the meet, with students from Classes VI–VIII reciting works by Shakespeare, Keats, Dinkar, and Tagore, while the senior group (IX–XII) showcased futuristic themes through live creative writing and elocution in English, Bengali, and Hindi. Self-composed works by students added freshness and originality. The judging panel, comprising eminent scholars and educators, provided constructive feedback that enriched the experience.

With participation from 21 reputed schools across Kolkata, Ludhiana, Maharashtra, and even international entries from the USA and Scotland, the event reflected both national and global dimensions. Outstation participants joined digitally for Whispers on Paper (story writing), while others competed in elocution and live writing on campus.

Shri Shikshayatan School

The much-anticipated Prize Distribution Ceremony saw Birla High School win the English elocution, while Shri Shikshayatan topped in Hindi, and Gokhale Memorial Girls’ School claimed first place in Bengali. Winners were awarded exciting prizes such as smartwatches, AirPods, and headphones, with story-writing results to be announced later.

The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by Ms. Aratrika Roychowdhury, Head of the English Department (Senior School), followed by the National Anthem. Words on Wings 2025 not only celebrated literature but also reaffirmed the power of young voices to shape India’s tomorrow.

Last updated on 20 Sep 2025
13:15 PM
Shri Shikshayatan School Literary meet Interschool Fest
Similar stories
college events

Reveal’25: A Showcase of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at The Bhawanipur Educatio. . .

School Events

The Benjy Race: A 200-Year Tradition Comes Alive in Shrewsbury International School . . .

St Xavier's College

KHWAAB 2025 at St Xavier’s College Kolkata to Inspire Future Theatre Stars

NIT Trichy

Festember 2025 at NIT Trichy Set to Unveil a ‘Saga of Secrets’ This September

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi government

Bomb Threats at Multiple Delhi Schools, DPS Dwarka Postpones Exams

IIM Kozhikode

IIM CAT 2025 Registration Closes Today, Last Chance to Apply at iimcat.ac.in

RRB Exam

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today at 11:55 PM- Details Here

NEET UG

NEET-UG to Go Online? Education Ministry Begins Analysing Data for CBT Possibility

PIL

Rajasthan HC Issues Notice on PIL Seeking Mental Health Counsellors in Educational In. . .

APSCHE

AP EAMCET 2025 BTech Final Seat Allotment Results OUT, BPharm, Pharm D Results Withhe. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality