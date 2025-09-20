Young Voices Shine at Words on Wings 2025 Hosted by Shri Shikshayatan School

Summary Shri Shikshayatan School’s annual inter-school literary meet, Words on Wings 2025, held on September 13, soared to new heights of creativity and intellect at Bhuwalka Hall. Organised in association with The Telegraph, Young Metro, Telegraph online Edugraph, and Friends FM 91.9 as radio partner, the event embraced the theme “Voices of Tomorrow – India in 2047”, inspiring young participants to envision a brighter future through the power of words.

Shri Shikshayatan School’s annual inter-school literary meet, Words on Wings 2025, held on September 13, soared to new heights of creativity and intellect at Bhuwalka Hall. Organised in association with The Telegraph, Young Metro, Telegraph online Edugraph, and Friends FM 91.9 as radio partner, the event embraced the theme “Voices of Tomorrow – India in 2047”, inspiring young participants to envision a brighter future through the power of words.

The day commenced with a ceremonial lamp-lighting by Secretary General Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Principal Sangeeta Tandon, GM–HR Subrata Ghosh, Headmistress Poushali Mukherjee, and distinguished guest authors Dr. Lopamudra Maitra and Mr. Prasun Roy. A cultural programme followed, featuring a spellbinding Shiv Tandav recital and a soulful medley by the school band, blending original student compositions with global classics like Imagine and Jai Ho.

One of the key highlights was the Author Session, moderated by Ms. Sweta Banerjee, where Dr. Maitra and Mr. Roy shared insights on their literary journeys and encouraged students to embrace creativity. Mr. Roy also gifted copies of his books to the school library, marking a memorable gesture.

The competitions formed the intellectual core of the meet, with students from Classes VI–VIII reciting works by Shakespeare, Keats, Dinkar, and Tagore, while the senior group (IX–XII) showcased futuristic themes through live creative writing and elocution in English, Bengali, and Hindi. Self-composed works by students added freshness and originality. The judging panel, comprising eminent scholars and educators, provided constructive feedback that enriched the experience.

With participation from 21 reputed schools across Kolkata, Ludhiana, Maharashtra, and even international entries from the USA and Scotland, the event reflected both national and global dimensions. Outstation participants joined digitally for Whispers on Paper (story writing), while others competed in elocution and live writing on campus.

The much-anticipated Prize Distribution Ceremony saw Birla High School win the English elocution, while Shri Shikshayatan topped in Hindi, and Gokhale Memorial Girls’ School claimed first place in Bengali. Winners were awarded exciting prizes such as smartwatches, AirPods, and headphones, with story-writing results to be announced later.

The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by Ms. Aratrika Roychowdhury, Head of the English Department (Senior School), followed by the National Anthem. Words on Wings 2025 not only celebrated literature but also reaffirmed the power of young voices to shape India’s tomorrow.