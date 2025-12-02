NEET counselling

HNBUMU Releases Uttarakhand NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment for 1,122 Candidates- Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Dec 2025
14:59 PM

File Image

The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has released the Uttarakhand NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment results, with 1,122 candidates securing seats across government and private medical colleges in the state. Candidates can view and download their allotment status on the official website, hnbumu.ac.in.

Seat allocation has been carried out based on the Uttarakhand NEET PG 2025 merit list and the choices filled by candidates during round 1 of counselling. Admissions are being offered to MD, MS, PG Diploma and DNB programmes.

According to the official notice, the current allotment is provisional, and subject to verification by the respective colleges. “Seats are provisionally allotted on the basis of information provided by the candidates while providing online data. Data is subject to final verification with original documents by the allotted college at the time of admission,” the university stated.

Candidates who spot any discrepancies in their allotment can report the issue to the university via email at ukneetcounselling@gmail.com until 1 pm today.

The notice further added that the allotment of college, course and quota has been done in accordance with the Uttarakhand State NEET PG MDMS 2025 merit list and based on the security deposit submitted by candidates, as per NMC guidelines at the time of application.

Last updated on 02 Dec 2025
15:04 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2025 Uttarakhand government
