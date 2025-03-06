NSHM

NSHM Brings Analytics Experts Together for Global Conference 2025 on Human-Centred AI

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Mar 2025
17:49 PM

NSHM

Summary
The Analytics Global Conference 2025 (AGC2025) is set to return for its third edition, uniting academia, industry, and government leaders under one roof to explore the transformative power of data analytics and artificial intelligence.
Organised under the banner of the Analytics Society of India (ASI) Kolkata Chapter, the AGC2025 is to be held on March 8 and 9, 2025, at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata.

Organised under the banner of the Analytics Society of India (ASI) Kolkata Chapter, the AGC2025 is to be held on March 8 and 9, 2025, at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata.

Organised under the banner of the Analytics Society of India (ASI) Kolkata Chapter, AGC2025 to be held on March 8 and 9, 2025, at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata; is designed to foster industry-academia collaboration and advance knowledge in analytics and AI.

As AI permeates every aspect of human life, its role in shaping economies, influencing decision-making, and impacting global well-being has become undeniable. However, along with its potential, AI presents significant challenges, making ethical and responsible AI development crucial. Recognising this, AGC2025 has adopted the theme 'Human-Centred Data Analytics: Technology for Sustainable Development’.

The conference will bring together analytics enthusiasts, scholars, faculty members, and industry professionals for an immersive learning and networking experience. More than 40 esteemed experts from top academic institutions, government bodies, and industry sectors will engage in discussions on critical, forward-looking topics in analytics.

Key Highlights of AGC2025

Panel Discussions on Emerging Trends: Experts will deliberate on crucial topics such as:

  • Data-driven insights for economic transformation and poverty alleviation
  • Geospatial analytics for disaster management
  • Responsible AI for fostering sustainable growth in young minds
  • Data-driven strategies for mental well-being
  • Real-time data analytics for public health decision-making
  • Expert Talks: Industry leaders and academics will provide insights into how analytics is revolutionising healthcare, business, and economic landscapes.
  • Publication Opportunities: All research papers presented at AGC2025 will be compiled into a book of abstracts. Selected papers will be published in CCIS by Springer, indexed in SCOPUS, SCImago, DBLP, and JST. Additionally, student research papers will be featured in Vishleshikaa, a newly launched journal dedicated to analytical research.

AGC2025 presents an unparalleled opportunity for participants to engage in thought-provoking discussions, exchange knowledge, and build a thriving analytics ecosystem that champions inclusivity, innovation, and sustainable development.

For more details, visit: https://asikol.nshm.com/AGC2025/index.html

About NSHM Institute of Computing & Analytics

NSHM Institute of Computing & Analytics stands as a premier institution for computing and analytics education, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and a cutting-edge academic environment. With an emphasis on real world learning, NSHM integrates classroom instruction with hands-on industry exposure through internships and industry-academia collaborations, ensuring its students are industry-ready.

About Analytics Society of India Kolkata Chapter

The Analytics Society of India (ASI) Kolkata Chapter, established in collaboration with ASI at DCAL, IIM Bangalore, is dedicated to advancing analytics education. The society provides a robust platform for students and professionals to gain guided analytics learning through webinars, masterclasses, workshops, and certification programmes. Founded by distinguished scholars from IISc Bangalore and IIM Bangalore, ASI is committed to fostering analytics knowledge and research across India.

Last updated on 06 Mar 2025
17:56 PM
NSHM AI Data Analytics
