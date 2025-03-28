NSHM Centre for Language and Communication hosts conference to increase employability

Summary The conference emphasized how literary studies foster critical employability skills such as critical thinking, creativity, communication, adaptability, and cultural awareness—qualities highly valued in today’s competitive job market The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Reena Puri, Executive Editor of Amar Chitra Katha, who highlighted the power of storytelling in skill development

The NSHM Centre for Language and Communication (CLC) recently hosted the 3rd International Conference on 'Using Literature to Enhance 21st Century Employability Skills' at its Kolkata campus.

This landmark event brought together distinguished scholars, educators, industry professionals, and students from across the globe to discuss the transformative role of literature in preparing individuals for the dynamic demands of the modern workforce.

The conference emphasized how literary studies foster critical employability skills such as critical thinking, creativity, communication, adaptability, and cultural awareness—qualities highly valued in today’s competitive job market.

Source: NSHM Knowledge Campus

Through keynote speeches, panel discussions, paper presentations, and workshops, participants explored innovative ways literature can bridge the gap between academia and industry.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Reena Puri, Executive Editor of Amar Chitra Katha, who highlighted the power of storytelling in skill development.

The Keynote speakers included Dr Nandini Sahu, Vice Chancellor, Hindi University; Dr V Ganeshan, former Vice Chancellor, CIEFL Hyderabad; and Dr J Mangayarkarasi, National Convenor, ELTAI India. Other notable speakers included Prof Anindya Syam Choudhury, Assam University; Dr Niladri Ranjan Chatterjee, University of Kalyani; and Dr Swati Guha, Director, Institute of Language Studies.

Source: NSHM Knowledge Campus

The conference featured engaging discussions on themes such as digital storytelling, leadership development through literature, and the role of humanities in an AI-driven job market. Nearly 100 research papers were presented in online and offline formats on topics ranging from graphic novels and artificial intelligence to intercultural communication and entrepreneurship in language studies.

The conference marked a significant milestone with the launch of two prestigious publications that showcase the academic excellence and creative brilliance of NSHM students.

The launch of these publications provided a platform to acknowledge and honor the students for their outstanding contributions. NSHM reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a culture of excellence, creativity, and innovation, empowering students to become workplace-ready professionals who can make a meaningful impact in their chosen fields.

Delegates participated in hands-on workshops and collaborative discussions aimed at applying literary insights to professional scenarios.

Dr Soujanya Pudi, HOD NSHM Centre for Language and Communication and Convenor of the conference, expressed gratitude to all participants for their contributions and emphasized CLC’s dedication to promoting interdisciplinary learning and cultural exchange.