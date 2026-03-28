NSHM's Analytics Global Conference 2026 Concludes with Focus on Smart Systems and Sustainability

Summary The fourth edition of the Analytics Global Conference (AGC 2026) concluded successfully after two days of insightful discussions and knowledge exchange. Organised by the Analytics Society of India Kolkata Chapter, established by NSHM Institute of Computing & Analytics, the conference brought together leading experts, academicians, and industry professionals.

The fourth edition of the Analytics Global Conference (AGC 2026) concluded successfully after two days of insightful discussions and knowledge exchange at Dhono Dhanya Auditorium on March 13 and 14. Organised by the Analytics Society of India Kolkata Chapter, established by NSHM Institute of Computing & Analytics, the conference brought together leading experts, academicians, and industry professionals to explore the evolving landscape of data analytics.

Centred around the theme “Smart Systems, Smarter Decisions: Data Insights for a Connected and Sustainable Future,” AGC 2026 reflected the growing relevance of analytics in an increasingly interconnected world. The conference addressed the rapid adoption of smart technologies alongside the pressing need for sustainable development, making it highly relevant for today’s tech-driven ecosystem.

The event was graced by distinguished guests including Raj Jain, Tapas Chakraborty, and Dharmen Trivedi. The conference was chaired by eminent academicians and industry leaders such as U Dinesh Kumar, Indranil Bose, Ambarish Dasgupta, and Deepankar Sinha.

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Delivering the welcome address, Suparna Dhar highlighted the importance of inclusive learning and interdisciplinary research in artificial intelligence and analytics. Speakers collectively emphasised the need to integrate analytics across academic disciplines to foster innovation and sustainable growth.

Notable speakers like Sanjay Kumar Das (L) and Arnab Kumar Laha (R) emphasised the need to integrate analytics across academic disciplines to foster innovation and sustainable growth. NSHM Knowledge Campus

Over the two days, AGC 2026 featured keynote sessions and panel discussions that delved into critical areas such as data-driven decision-making, privacy concerns, generative AI in banking, AI in education, and emerging technologies like quantum neural networks. Notable speakers included Arnab Kumar Laha, Sanjay Kumar Das, V Ravi, Ganesh Singh, and Debabrata Datta.

The conference also hosted engaging panel discussions on topics such as sustainability and smart systems, carbon efficiency, Industry 5.0 connectivity, and real-time data-driven decisions for education. More than 70 speakers and session chairs from 37 organisations contributed to cross-disciplinary discussions, enriching the experience for attendees.

The conference also hosted engaging panel discussions. NSHM Knowledge Campus

A key highlight of AGC 2026 was its strong research focus. A total of 66 high-quality research papers were shortlisted and published in the conference’s book of abstracts (ISBN 978-93-343-4486-8), with selected papers set to be featured in reputed publications including Springer’s ACSAR Series and Vishleshikaa: The Analytics Journal. The conference served as a platform for scholars to present innovative ideas and engage in meaningful academic dialogue.

Adding a vibrant student-centric dimension, AGC 2026 hosted inter-college competitions such as Smart D’bate and Smart Quiz, encouraging participants to broaden their understanding of analytics and sustainability. The events witnessed enthusiastic participation and sparked insightful discussions among students.

With over 500 participants, including students, researchers, faculty, and industry professionals, the conference successfully reinforced its role as a key platform for industry-academia collaboration. As AGC 2026 concluded on a high note, participants expressed appreciation for the enriching experience and enthusiasm for future editions, signalling the continued growth of the analytics ecosystem in the region.