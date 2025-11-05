All India Chess Federation (AICF)

India to host International Conference on Social and Educational Chess in 2026

KIIT-DU has signed a historic MoU with the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) in Goa to host the International Conference on Social and Educational Chess in January 2026.

This collaboration marks a proud moment for KIIT, KISS, and Odisha. It reflects the growing trust of global sporting bodies in these institutes and their belief in the power of education through sports. KIIT & KISS have always been pioneers in promoting sportsmanship, discipline, and excellence along with academics.

Over the years, KIIT has partnered with several international sports organisations, including FIVB (Volleyball), FIFA (Football), and many national federations, to promote global standards in sports education and training. Now, the partnership with FIDE, the world’s apex chess body, adds another golden chapter to this journey.

“We are deeply honoured by the trust placed in us by FIDE President Mr Arkady Dvorkovich, Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand Ji, AICF President Shri Nitin Narang Ji, and other dignitaries who graced the MoU signing ceremony. Their appreciation of KIIT & KISS’ vision of integrating education with sports and social transformation means a lot to us”, said the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta.

He expressed his gratitude to FIDE and AICF for their trust and partnership in promoting chess as a tool for education, inclusion, and empowerment, and for helping make India a true leader in the global chess movement.

The Founder also expressed his gratitude to the Odisha Chess Association for their continuous support to KIIT and KISS in taking chess to new heights.

