KIIT Shines Bright - Secures 184th Spot in Asia, Declared the 8th Best University in India

Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
12:47 PM

Banking on its steadfast pursuit of academic distinction, KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has once again made the nation proud by climbing to the 184th position in THE Asia University Rankings 2025.
Standing tall as the 8th best university in India among both government and private institutions, KIIT has edged ahead of several long-established educational giants.

Banking on its steadfast pursuit of academic distinction, KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has once again made the nation proud by climbing to the 184th position in THE Asia University Rankings 2025. This impressive leap from last year’s 196th rank underscores the university’s dynamic growth and ever-strengthening presence in the global academic arena.

Standing tall as the 8th best university in India among both government and private institutions, KIIT has edged ahead of several long-established educational giants. Notably, it continues to hold its title as the top-ranked Deemed University in Eastern and Northern India. In a remarkable subject-wise achievement, KIIT also clinched the 2nd spot in India for Sports Science, highlighting the university’s comprehensive focus on both academics and holistic development.

This year, the THE Asia University Rankings evaluated 853 universities from 35 countries/territories, measuring their performance through 18 meticulous indicators spanning research, teaching, international outlook, and knowledge transfer. KIIT’s consistent presence in such prestigious rankings, including Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings and QS Rankings, alongside international accreditations like IET and ABET, reinforces its global stature as a centre of educational excellence.

Reflecting on this proud moment, Professor Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated faculty, staff, students, and well-wishers. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts and the mission-driven spirit that define KIIT. We share this success with every individual who believes in our values.” he remarked.

Emerging as a formidable academic force in just 27 years, and achieving its deemed-to-be-university status only 21 years ago, KIIT continues to outpace many century-old institutions and leads the way.

