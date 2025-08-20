Indira Gandhi National Open University Issues IGNOU December TEE 2025 Datesheet; Check Dates Here

Summary Candidates interested can check the IGNOU December TEE date sheet 2025 on the official website, ignou.ac.in As per the official schedule, exams will begin from December 1, 2025 and will conclude on January 8, 2025

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) issued the date sheet of the Term End Examination (TEE) for the December 2025 session. Candidates interested can check the IGNOU December TEE date sheet 2025 on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, exams will begin from December 1, 2025 and will conclude on January 8, 2025. IGNOU December TEE 2025 exams will be held in two shifts – morning session will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM and evening session from 2 PM to 5 PM. The university informed that this is a tentative date sheet and the portal for IGNOU December TEE 2025 registration will be opened soon.

Candidates are required to fulfill the following conditions to be allowed to appear for the examination-

Should have submitted the required number of assignments in the courses by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of programme.

Should have completed minimum time to pursue the courses as per the provision of the programme.

Students have been advised to inform discrepancy in the date sheet, if any, at the email ID: datesheet@ignou.ac.in up to August 25. No request for any change will be entertained after this date, IGNOU clarified.