International Women’s Day 2025: Women’s well-being at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, the Women and Gender Development Cell of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, organized a Medical Camp on 8th March 2025. Reflecting the theme of this year’s International Women's Day—“Accelerate Action”—the event aimed to promote women’s health and well-being. The Women and Gender Cell, committed to accelerating the growth of women, centered this year’s celebration on raising awareness about critical health issues faced by women.

The event was organized in collaboration with Desun Hospital and AM Medical Centre, with the support of the Honourable Vice Chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, Rev. Father Dr. John Felix Raj, who has consistently encouraged the empowerment of women in all spheres of life. He extended his heartfelt support for the event, praising the efforts of the Women and Gender Cell and reaffirming his commitment to empowering women. His leadership continues to inspire such impactful initiatives at the university.

The program began with a warm welcome address by Prof. Asish Mitra, the Registrar of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata. Prof. Mitra elaborated on the significant roles and responsibilities of the Women and Gender Cell and highlighted the importance of raising awareness and instilling a deeper understanding of preventive measures about women’s health issues from an early age. He emphasized that such events are critical in enhancing the knowledge and understanding of women’s health among the university community.

The event featured an expert panel of medical professionals who contributed to the awareness initiatives. Prof. Mitra felicitated the esteemed medical experts, including Dr. S. R. Deb, Medical Director, Desun Hospital, Dr. Shreya Chatterjee, Clinical Oncologist, Desun Hospital, Dr. Srimati Bhattacharya, AM Medical Centre Dr. Sujata Sen, AM Medical Centre.

One of the key highlights of the event was the awareness talk by Dr. Shreya Chatterjee, Clinical Oncologist at Desun Hospital, who educated the audience on the critical issues surrounding cervical and breast cancer and emphasized the importance of early detection and regular screenings for women’s health. Additionally, Dr. S. R. Deb, Medical Director at Desun Hospital, shared valuable insights on preventive vaccines for cervical cancer and stressed the importance of raising awareness about such diseases across all strata of society, especially among young girls.

The medical camp provided comprehensive health check-up facilities for participants. These included: Blood Pressure and Sugar Level Testing, Dental Check-Ups, Eye Examinations, General Health Assessments The camp was abuzz with activity as over 150 participants, including students, faculty, and staff, eagerly lined up for consultations with ophthalmologists, dentists, nutrition experts, and general physicians. The event provided a platform for individuals to seek expert advice on a variety of health concerns, particularly those affecting women.

The medical camp was a great success, not only providing essential health services but also fostering meaningful interactions between medical professionals and the university community. The event was characterized by enthusiastic participation and insightful discussions, helping to accelerate awareness about women's health issues.

Dr. Antara Ghatak, the convener of the Women and Gender Cell, concluded the event by expressing her commitment to the continuous development of women’s health initiatives both within and outside the university. She assured that the Women and Gender Cell would continue to organize such impactful programs in the future, furthering the cause of women’s health and empowerment. The International Women’s Day Medical Camp organized by the Women and Gender Development Cell at St. Xavier’s University successfully raised awareness about critical women’s health issues.

With such successful initiatives, St. Xavier’s University continues to stand as a strong advocate for women’s empowerment and well-being, fostering a community that is informed, engaged, and committed to making a difference.