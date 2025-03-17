International Symposium on Structural Integrity successfully conducted at IIEST

Summary This prestigious event took place at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur campus, bringing together distinguished researchers, scientists, industry experts, and academicians from across the globe The symposium was inaugurated with an opening speech by Prof Subhas Chandra Mondal, Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department

The International Symposium on Structural Integrity was successfully held on March 11, 2025, as a joint initiative of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mechanics. This prestigious event took place at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur campus, bringing together distinguished researchers, scientists, industry experts, and academicians from across the globe.

The symposium was inaugurated with an opening speech by Prof Subhas Chandra Mondal, Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department. The organizing and overall coordination of the event were led by Dr Niloy Khutia, Dr Rajib Chakraborty, and Prof Partha Pratim Dey from IIEST, Shibpur.

The primary objective of the symposium was to discuss recent research, technological advancements, and innovations related to non-proportional multiaxial loading, creep, creep-fatigue behavior, thermal stability, non-destructive testing (NDT) and mechanical performance. Experts presented their findings on topics such as material performance at high temperatures, the durability of materials under various loading conditions, and the long-term reliability of structural components.

Among the invited speakers were Prof Takamoto Itoh (Ritsumeikan University, Japan), Dr Soumitra Tarafder (National Metallurgical Laboratory, Jamshedpur), Prof Ing Radim Halama (VSB – Technical University of Ostrava, Czech Republic), Mr Gaurav Raj (Ritsumeikan University, Japan), and Prof. Debasis Datta (IIEST, Shibpur). They shared their insights on various strategies to ensure structural integrity and provided new directions for future research.

Prof Debasis Datta, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Dean of International Relations & Alumni Affairs at IIEST, Shibpur, elaborated on research and applications of non-destructive testing in structural integrity assessment. The symposium facilitated significant discussions on structural safety, sustainable development, and technological innovations in infrastructure, aerospace, automotive, and energy sectors.

Researchers emphasized the need to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and explored the potential for joint research initiatives to develop new technologies. They expressed optimism that this symposium would provide researchers with fresh perspectives and pave the way for stronger collaborations between academia and industry in the future.

The successful conclusion of this symposium has set an important precedent for future research, technological innovations and industry-academia partnerships.