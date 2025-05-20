IIT Madras

IIT Madras Unveils 2 Futuristic BTech Programmes in CEM & Biomedical Tech for 2025-26

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2025
15:28 PM

IIT Madras

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), India’s top-ranked engineering institute, is charting new academic frontiers with the launch of two futuristic BTech programmes from the academic year 2025-26.
These innovative courses are tailored to equip students with the skills to navigate and solve contemporary technological challenges through a systems-driven, interdisciplinary approach.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), India’s top-ranked engineering institute, is charting new academic frontiers with the launch of two futuristic BTech programmes from the academic year 2025-26. These innovative courses are tailored to equip students with the skills to navigate and solve contemporary technological challenges through a systems-driven, interdisciplinary approach.

Offered by the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering — one of IIT Madras' oldest and most dynamic departments — the programmes are titled BTech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) and BTech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME). Aspiring candidates clearing JEE (Advanced) can opt for these programs during the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling, with each course offering 40 seats.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, remarked, “As technology witnesses rapid changes, it is extremely important for Higher Educational Institutions to introduce new programs to bridge the academia-industry gap. These two new state-of-the-art B Tech programs shall address all novel concepts relevant to industry 5.0, Health Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing areas.”

ADVERTISEMENT
BTech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) course

BTech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) course IIT Madras

The CEM course blends classical engineering foundations with cutting-edge computational tools like AI, data science, and high-performance computing, priming graduates for careers in aerospace, smart infrastructure, robotics, and sustainable energy sectors.

BTech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME) course

BTech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME) course IIT Madras

Meanwhile, the iBME course focuses on creating next-gen medical devices by integrating core Biomedical Engineering with instrumentation, AI, IoT, and web-enabled healthcare technologies. Graduates will be equipped to tackle global health challenges through ethical, clinically regulated innovations.

Both programmes also offer the flexibility to upgrade to a five-year BTech + MTech via the Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) route in specialisations coordinated by the same department.

Professor Sayan Gupta, Head of the Department, remarked: “These programmes will prepare the graduates for leadership roles in solving complex real-world challenges both in academia and industry. With a future-focused curriculum, these programs will redefine engineering education and empower the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.”

Recognised as an Institution of Eminence, IIT Madras continues to stay ahead in academic innovation—this time, by equipping future engineers to lead the industries of tomorrow.

Last updated on 20 May 2025
15:29 PM
IIT Madras Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BTech programme Engineering
Similar stories
Sapthagiri NPS University 
University

Step into the future of education through new-age learning

Techno India Group
Techno India University

Students reimagine Kolkata's future at the Sandbox CCU Project Showcase & Openhouse

Hindustan Business School
educators

Take your career to new heights with cutting-edge educational programmes

Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Inspiria Art & Design Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 500+ Exhibits and a Thrilling Desig. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Answer Key

BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT at biharboardonline.com- Get Direct L. . .

Maharashtra government

MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 OUT at mpsc.gov.in- Details Here

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Exams Ongoing - NTA Revises Paper Pattern! Check Key Changes

NTA SWAYAM January 2025

NTA Releases SWAYAM January Admit Card for May 24, 25 and 31 Exams- Details Here

DNB PDCET 2025

DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2025 - Revised Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Check Chang. . .

Representational image
Commerce

Commerce cocktail

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality