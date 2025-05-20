IIT Madras Unveils 2 Futuristic BTech Programmes in CEM & Biomedical Tech for 2025-26

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), India’s top-ranked engineering institute, is charting new academic frontiers with the launch of two futuristic BTech programmes from the academic year 2025-26. These innovative courses are tailored to equip students with the skills to navigate and solve contemporary technological challenges through a systems-driven, interdisciplinary approach.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), India’s top-ranked engineering institute, is charting new academic frontiers with the launch of two futuristic BTech programmes from the academic year 2025-26. These innovative courses are tailored to equip students with the skills to navigate and solve contemporary technological challenges through a systems-driven, interdisciplinary approach.

Offered by the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering — one of IIT Madras' oldest and most dynamic departments — the programmes are titled BTech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) and BTech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME). Aspiring candidates clearing JEE (Advanced) can opt for these programs during the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling, with each course offering 40 seats.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, remarked, “As technology witnesses rapid changes, it is extremely important for Higher Educational Institutions to introduce new programs to bridge the academia-industry gap. These two new state-of-the-art B Tech programs shall address all novel concepts relevant to industry 5.0, Health Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing areas.”

BTech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) course IIT Madras

The CEM course blends classical engineering foundations with cutting-edge computational tools like AI, data science, and high-performance computing, priming graduates for careers in aerospace, smart infrastructure, robotics, and sustainable energy sectors.

BTech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME) course IIT Madras

Meanwhile, the iBME course focuses on creating next-gen medical devices by integrating core Biomedical Engineering with instrumentation, AI, IoT, and web-enabled healthcare technologies. Graduates will be equipped to tackle global health challenges through ethical, clinically regulated innovations.

Both programmes also offer the flexibility to upgrade to a five-year BTech + MTech via the Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) route in specialisations coordinated by the same department.

Professor Sayan Gupta, Head of the Department, remarked: “These programmes will prepare the graduates for leadership roles in solving complex real-world challenges both in academia and industry. With a future-focused curriculum, these programs will redefine engineering education and empower the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.”

Recognised as an Institution of Eminence, IIT Madras continues to stay ahead in academic innovation—this time, by equipping future engineers to lead the industries of tomorrow.