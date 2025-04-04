IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Expands Global Reach with Five New International Collaborations

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Apr 2025
15:27 PM

IIM Shillong

Summary
Strengthening its global academic footprint, IIM Shillong has signed five new international Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with prestigious institutions across Europe, Africa, and North America. These partnerships reinforce the institute’s commitment to global collaboration in management education, research, and cultural exchange.

New International Partners

The latest MoUs have been signed with:

  • POLIMI Graduate School of Management, Italy
  • IE Business School, Spain
  • Westsächsische Hochschule Zwickau – University of Applied Sciences Zwickau, Germany
  • University of Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Laurentian University, Canada

Enhancing Global Learning and Research

These collaborations will open new avenues for student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects, and the development of dual-degree and immersion programs. By fostering cross-border academic interactions, IIM Shillong aims to provide its students and scholars with valuable global exposure, equipping them with diverse perspectives and industry insights. These initiatives will not only enhance research capabilities but also help in building a dynamic and interconnected learning environment, preparing students for leadership roles in an increasingly globalized business world.

By offering students and scholars an international learning experience, IIM Shillong continues to position itself as a center of academic excellence, equipping future leaders with a global perspective.

Commitment to Internationalisation

This initiative aligns with IIM Shillong’s vision of building a strong global academic network, ensuring world-class research opportunities, cross-cultural interactions, and a dynamic learning environment for students and faculty.

With these partnerships, IIM Shillong reaffirms its dedication to academic innovation and excellence, further solidifying its presence on the global education map.

Last updated on 04 Apr 2025
15:28 PM
IIM Shillong Indian Institute of Management, Shillong MoUs memorandum of understanding (MoU)
