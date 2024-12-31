In Pictures| Annual Sports Meet 2024 of B.D.M International

Summary Amidst the indulgence of holiday feasts on Christmas eve B.D.M. International celebrated the Annual Sports Meet at Gitanjali Stadium (Kolkata) on 24.12.2024 with much gusto and enthusiasm The spectacular meet started off with the dazzling display of ‘Torch Run’; wherein the students in the field covered the entire stadium in the Olympic tradition of running with lit-up torches followed by the Oath-Taking ceremony

“Either you win or you learn, you never lose”

The Annual Sports Meet of B.D.M International inaugurated with the above words of the Principal Ms. Madhumita Sengupta, seemed to cast a subtle spell, creating an air of excitement and reverence throughout the crowd.

Amidst the indulgence of holiday feasts on Christmas eve B.D.M. International celebrated the Annual Sports Meet at Gitanjali Stadium (Kolkata) on 24.12.2024 with much gusto and enthusiasm. The school reeled in the fervor of sterling sportsmanship as the students from Pre primary and Primary sections participated in an array of events.

The gracious presence of the esteemed Chief Guest Mr. Indrajit Bhalotia (Professional Golfer and author) and a range of special guests- Mr S.K. Dhali (Superintendent of Police of Baruipur Police District), Mr. Indrajit Basu (Superintendent of Special Task Force), Ms.Apala Datta (Principal of Birla Bharati School), Ms. Sucharita Roychowdhury (Principal of Silver Point School) encouraged the students to keep the fire of sportsmanship alive in them. The galaxy of dignitaries were duly felicitated by the Principal.

The gala event was declared open with the release of the colourful balloons. The spectacular meet started off with the dazzling display of ‘Torch Run’; wherein the students in the field covered the entire stadium in the Olympic tradition of running with lit-up torches followed by the Oath-Taking ceremony.

The team-spirit, further enkindled with the variety of drill displays- ‘Santa Comes Calling’, ‘Rhythm Divine’, ‘Festive Flyers’ and ‘Be Your Own Armour’, a unique performance combining Yoga and Karate Drill that particularly demonstrated the theme of self-defence- the urgent need of the hour for all.

In order to hone the psychomotor skills of the pupils; various kinesthetic and age-appropriate races such as ‘Save The Tiger’, ‘Keep the air Clean’, ‘Sprint to Win’, ‘Rapid Rush’, ‘Eat Healthy’, ‘Quick step Quest’ and so on were included in the list of events. A healthy competitive spirit was imbibed through these playful activities.

Several innovative games such as ‘Cross The Hurdle (Girls)’, ‘Clouds and Rainbows’' (Boys)’ ‘The Speed Challenge’ (Boys) and Pair races such as ‘Go Green’ and ‘Let’s Party’ to mention a few won the accolades in the stadium. The highlight of the segment was the visit of Santa Claus.

Everyone delightfully became a part of this orbit as the parents, teachers, the support staff-all showcased their energy and team-spirit through various events like Balance Race, Relay Race and Sprint.

The magnificent Sports Meet came to an end with the Final Prize Distribution Ceremony. Courage house was declared the Champion and Unity as the Runners-Up.

The joyous countenances of the students bore testimony to the fact that they thoroughly enjoyed themselves throughout the competition.

The cheers of the young spirits of B.D.M.I echo the spirit of sportsmanship that showcases athletic prowess and also builds a sense of unity and school pride, celebrating the notion:

"All work and no play, makes you sad and grey"