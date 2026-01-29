IIT Kharagpur to Host Agri-Expo 2026 Featuring Technology and Machinery Demonstrations

Summary The expo, a flagship outreach programme of the department of agricultural and food engineering, has been organised regularly since 1991 Key focus areas include farm machinery operation and maintenance, micro-irrigation and greenhouse technologies, soil testing, organic farming and vermicomposting, food processing and aquaculture technologies

IIT Kharagpur will organise 'Agri-Expo 2026: Technology and Machinery Demonstration' from January 30 to February 1 with the aim to promote skill development, technology adoption and entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector, the institute's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The expo, a flagship outreach programme of the department of agricultural and food engineering, has been organised regularly since 1991.

Formerly known as 'Krishi Mela', the event has evolved into a comprehensive platform showcasing advancements in agricultural production, farm mechanisation, and food processing, with a strong emphasis on practical learning for farmers, the spokesperson said.

Progressive farmers and rural youth from West Bengal and neighbouring states are being invited to participate in the event, which will feature live demonstrations of agricultural machinery and technologies, young innovations, farmer-expert interactions and hands-on training programmes.

Key focus areas include farm machinery operation and maintenance, micro-irrigation and greenhouse technologies, soil testing, organic farming and vermicomposting, food processing and aquaculture technologies.

Speaking about the initiative, institute's department of agricultural and food engineering head Madan Kumar Jha said, "Agri-Expo 2026 is designed as a practical learning platform to bridge the gap between laboratory innovations and field-level applications. Through this initiative, we aim to empower farmers and rural youth with modern technologies that can enhance productivity, sustainability, and income generation."

