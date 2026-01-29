IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur to Host Agri-Expo 2026 Featuring Technology and Machinery Demonstrations

PTI
PTI
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
16:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The expo, a flagship outreach programme of the department of agricultural and food engineering, has been organised regularly since 1991
Key focus areas include farm machinery operation and maintenance, micro-irrigation and greenhouse technologies, soil testing, organic farming and vermicomposting, food processing and aquaculture technologies

IIT Kharagpur will organise 'Agri-Expo 2026: Technology and Machinery Demonstration' from January 30 to February 1 with the aim to promote skill development, technology adoption and entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector, the institute's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The expo, a flagship outreach programme of the department of agricultural and food engineering, has been organised regularly since 1991.

Formerly known as 'Krishi Mela', the event has evolved into a comprehensive platform showcasing advancements in agricultural production, farm mechanisation, and food processing, with a strong emphasis on practical learning for farmers, the spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Progressive farmers and rural youth from West Bengal and neighbouring states are being invited to participate in the event, which will feature live demonstrations of agricultural machinery and technologies, young innovations, farmer-expert interactions and hands-on training programmes.

Key focus areas include farm machinery operation and maintenance, micro-irrigation and greenhouse technologies, soil testing, organic farming and vermicomposting, food processing and aquaculture technologies.

Speaking about the initiative, institute's department of agricultural and food engineering head Madan Kumar Jha said, "Agri-Expo 2026 is designed as a practical learning platform to bridge the gap between laboratory innovations and field-level applications. Through this initiative, we aim to empower farmers and rural youth with modern technologies that can enhance productivity, sustainability, and income generation."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2026
16:46 PM
IIT Kharagpur IIT
Similar stories
women safety

Techno Main Salt Lake & Geekonix to Host Walkathon 2026 Promoting Women Safety and Em. . .

college events

RCCIIT Hosts First-Ever Hult Prize 2026 Campus Round, Showcasing Student Innovation

The launch event saw a gathering of eminent personalities from diverse fields.
EIILM–Kolkata

From Spiritual Text to Leadership Guide: ‘Gita for Work and Life’ by RP Banerjee . . .

Heritage Institute of Technology

HITK’s Hult Prize OnCampus 2026 Promises High-Impact Ideas and SDG Solutions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Police recruitment

UPPRPB Closes UP Police Constable Registration 2026 For 3,2679 Posts Tomorrow; Direct. . .

WB SET 2025

27th WB SET Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today - Check Result Release Details

women safety

Techno Main Salt Lake & Geekonix to Host Walkathon 2026 Promoting Women Safety and Em. . .

Agniveer

Agniveer Recruitment: Indian Navy and SSC Sign MoU to Conduct Entrance Test Nationwid. . .

NIIT

NIIT University Invites Applications for BTech, BBA Programmes; JEE Main 2026 Candida. . .

college events

RCCIIT Hosts First-Ever Hult Prize 2026 Campus Round, Showcasing Student Innovation

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality