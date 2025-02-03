IIT Kharagpur organises Socio-cultural festival Spring Fest 2025 from January 24 to 26

Summary The festival kicked off with an unforgettable performance by the melodious Asees Kaur, who took to the stage on the first day. Known for her soulful voice and chart-topping tracks, Asees mesmerized the audience with hits like The open-air arena was filled with an energy that was both emotional and vibrant as the crowd swayed to her heartfelt melodies. This musical evening set the tone for an exciting three-day celebration, which also featured drama, literary arts and street dance battles that highlighted the immense talent of participants

The prestigious Spring Fest 2025, held from January 24 to January 26, 2025, at IIT Kharagpur, concluded with resounding success. Known as one of the largest social and cultural festivals in India, the fest brought together a dynamic mix of music, competitions, and electrifying events. It was a celebration of youth, creativity, and talent that left an indelible mark on everyone who attended.

The festival kicked off with an unforgettable performance by the melodious Asees Kaur, who took to the stage on the first day. Known for her soulful voice and chart-topping tracks, Asees mesmerized the audience with hits like "Raatan Lambiyan" and "Bolna." The open-air arena was filled with an energy that was both emotional and vibrant as the crowd swayed to her heartfelt melodies. This musical evening set the tone for an exciting three-day celebration, which also featured drama, literary arts and street dance battles that highlighted the immense talent of participants.

Day two brought an entirely different energy as internationally acclaimed DJ Olly Esse delivered a performance that had the crowd dancing like never before. Her electrifying beats and infectious enthusiasm turned the night into a vibrant dance floor. Students and attendees grooved to her chart-topping remixes and global hits, making it a night to remember.

Earlier in the day, the fest saw a whirlwind of competitions, from photography and debating to creative writing, that highlighted the diversity of talent and the festival’s inclusive spirit. Gaming zones and interactive workshops further added to the lively atmosphere, ensuring there was something for everyone.

The grand finale of Spring Fest 2024-25 belonged to the legendary Amit Trivedi, whose performance on the final evening was nothing short of magical. Known for his versatile compositions, Amit Trivedi left the audience spellbound with hits like "Namo Namo," "Shaam Shaandaar," and "Love You Zindagi." The crowd sang along to every song, creating a heartwarming connection between the artist and the audience. The night ended with a standing ovation and thunderous applause, marking a perfect conclusion to the fest.

Spring Fest is not just about music; it is a celebration of creativity and competition. This year’s edition featured over 56 competitions spanning a wide range of categories such as dance, drama, music, photography, and literary arts. Each event saw fierce participation and showcased the immense talent of students from across the nation. Highlights included the Street Play Challenge, where teams captivated audiences with thought-provoking performances, and the Battle of Bands, which brought raw energy and musical talent to the fore. Workshops and informal events added another layer of excitement, offering art installations, creative writing sessions, gaming marathons, and culinary challenges that ensured every attendee found something to cherish.

One of the key highlights of the fest was the engaging panel discussion featuring Srishti and Saloni, who are renowned for their inspiring work and insightful perspectives. They shared stories of their journeys, delving into topics like breaking stereotypes, embracing innovation, and the importance of resilience. The session left the audience motivated and sparked meaningful conversations about change and creativity.

Spring Fest 2025 was more than an event; it was an experience of a lifetime. The three days were packed with unmatched enthusiasm, creativity, and camaraderie. The fest not only celebrated talent but also fostered a sense of community among attendees. From soulful melodies to electrifying beats, thought-provoking discussions to thrilling competitions, every moment of Spring Fest was a testament to its legacy as one of India’s premier cultural festivals.

As the curtains close on this year’s edition, we carry forward the memories of the laughter, music, and magic that defined Spring Fest 2025. Here’s to more such celebrations in the years to come. Until next time, IIT Kharagpur bids adieu to this incredible chapter with the promise of an even grander Spring Fest in the future.