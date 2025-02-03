IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur organises Socio-cultural festival Spring Fest 2025 from January 24 to 26

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2025
16:14 PM
It was a celebration of youth, creativity, and talent that left an indelible mark on everyone who attended

It was a celebration of youth, creativity, and talent that left an indelible mark on everyone who attended Source: IIT Kharagpur

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The festival kicked off with an unforgettable performance by the melodious Asees Kaur, who took to the stage on the first day. Known for her soulful voice and chart-topping tracks, Asees mesmerized the audience with hits like
The open-air arena was filled with an energy that was both emotional and vibrant as the crowd swayed to her heartfelt melodies. This musical evening set the tone for an exciting three-day celebration, which also featured drama, literary arts and street dance battles that highlighted the immense talent of participants

The prestigious Spring Fest 2025, held from January 24 to January 26, 2025, at IIT Kharagpur, concluded with resounding success. Known as one of the largest social and cultural festivals in India, the fest brought together a dynamic mix of music, competitions, and electrifying events. It was a celebration of youth, creativity, and talent that left an indelible mark on everyone who attended.

The festival kicked off with an unforgettable performance by the melodious Asees Kaur, who took to the stage on the first day. Known for her soulful voice and chart-topping tracks, Asees mesmerized the audience with hits like "Raatan Lambiyan" and "Bolna." The open-air arena was filled with an energy that was both emotional and vibrant as the crowd swayed to her heartfelt melodies. This musical evening set the tone for an exciting three-day celebration, which also featured drama, literary arts and street dance battles that highlighted the immense talent of participants.

Source: IIT Kharagpur

Day two brought an entirely different energy as internationally acclaimed DJ Olly Esse delivered a performance that had the crowd dancing like never before. Her electrifying beats and infectious enthusiasm turned the night into a vibrant dance floor. Students and attendees grooved to her chart-topping remixes and global hits, making it a night to remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the fest saw a whirlwind of competitions, from photography and debating to creative writing, that highlighted the diversity of talent and the festival’s inclusive spirit. Gaming zones and interactive workshops further added to the lively atmosphere, ensuring there was something for everyone.

Source: IIT Kharagpur

The grand finale of Spring Fest 2024-25 belonged to the legendary Amit Trivedi, whose performance on the final evening was nothing short of magical. Known for his versatile compositions, Amit Trivedi left the audience spellbound with hits like "Namo Namo," "Shaam Shaandaar," and "Love You Zindagi." The crowd sang along to every song, creating a heartwarming connection between the artist and the audience. The night ended with a standing ovation and thunderous applause, marking a perfect conclusion to the fest.

Source: IIT Kharagpur

Spring Fest is not just about music; it is a celebration of creativity and competition. This year’s edition featured over 56 competitions spanning a wide range of categories such as dance, drama, music, photography, and literary arts. Each event saw fierce participation and showcased the immense talent of students from across the nation. Highlights included the Street Play Challenge, where teams captivated audiences with thought-provoking performances, and the Battle of Bands, which brought raw energy and musical talent to the fore. Workshops and informal events added another layer of excitement, offering art installations, creative writing sessions, gaming marathons, and culinary challenges that ensured every attendee found something to cherish.

One of the key highlights of the fest was the engaging panel discussion featuring Srishti and Saloni, who are renowned for their inspiring work and insightful perspectives. They shared stories of their journeys, delving into topics like breaking stereotypes, embracing innovation, and the importance of resilience. The session left the audience motivated and sparked meaningful conversations about change and creativity.

Source: IIT Kharagpur

Spring Fest 2025 was more than an event; it was an experience of a lifetime. The three days were packed with unmatched enthusiasm, creativity, and camaraderie. The fest not only celebrated talent but also fostered a sense of community among attendees. From soulful melodies to electrifying beats, thought-provoking discussions to thrilling competitions, every moment of Spring Fest was a testament to its legacy as one of India’s premier cultural festivals.

As the curtains close on this year’s edition, we carry forward the memories of the laughter, music, and magic that defined Spring Fest 2025. Here’s to more such celebrations in the years to come. Until next time, IIT Kharagpur bids adieu to this incredible chapter with the promise of an even grander Spring Fest in the future.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2025
16:16 PM
IIT Kharagpur
Similar stories
Gourmet Nite, the flagship event, was graced by Dr Saumitra Mohan, IAS, Secretary Department of Transport, Government of West Bengal, as the Chief Guest
Institute of Hotel Management (IHM)

Institute of Hotel Management organises its flagship culinary festival, Gourmet Nite . . .

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus urged students to join the institute and take the next step towards their career aspirations
NSHM Business School

Creating future leaders! NSHM Business School, Kolkata offers UG, PG courses in manag. . .

Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s FDP on AI & Next-Gen Tech Paves the Way for a Sustainable Future

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
JEE Mains 2025

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration begins on jeemain.nta.nic.in - Apply by this date

Representative Image
UGC NET December 2024

NTA to close UGC NET December 2024 Answer key Objection Window today on official webs. . .

Representative Image
CBSE 2025

CBSE releases Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 board exam 2025 on Parisha Sangam portal

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus urged students to join the institute and take the next step towards their career aspirations
NSHM Business School

Creating future leaders! NSHM Business School, Kolkata offers UG, PG courses in manag. . .

Representative Image
SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Admit card released for February 5 exam on ssc.gov.in - Check details

Gourmet Nite, the flagship event, was graced by Dr Saumitra Mohan, IAS, Secretary Department of Transport, Government of West Bengal, as the Chief Guest
Institute of Hotel Management (IHM)

Institute of Hotel Management organises its flagship culinary festival, Gourmet Nite . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality