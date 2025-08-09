Airports Authority of India (AAI)

AAI Invites Applications for 900+ Junior Engineer Posts 2025- Selection Through GATE Scores

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Aug 2025
22:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero
This recruitment drive will fill up 976 posts in the organisation

The Airports Authority of India, AAI invited applications for Junior Executive posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

This recruitment drive will fill up 976 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the online registration process will commence on August 28 and will end on September 27, 2025.

AAI JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 199 posts

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 208 posts

Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

Applicants must note that the selection process comprises GATE scores. Only those candidates eligible in all respects and have qualified relevant test papers in GATE 2023 or GATE 2024 or GATE 2025 and have registered their applications on the portal of AAI shall be considered for further selection process in AAI.

The application fee is Rs 300 for all candidates. The SC/ST/PwBD candidates/Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship training in AAI/Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Last updated on 09 Aug 2025
22:23 PM
Airports Authority of India (AAI) AAI Recruitment 2025 Junior Engineer (JE)
Similar stories
artificial intelligence (AI)

AI Driven Upskilling: Powering India’s Youth for the Jobs of Tomorrow

Education Policy

TN’s SEP in Response to Centre’s NEP - Tamil Nadu Unveils State’s New Education. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Issues RRB NTPC UG 2025 Exam Date- Read Official Notice Her. . .

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Announces SSC SI Paper II Result 2024- Medical Exam Date S. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
artificial intelligence (AI)

AI Driven Upskilling: Powering India’s Youth for the Jobs of Tomorrow

Heritage Group of Institutions

Heritage Alumnus Subhradip Ghosh Orchestrates NISAR Mission's Historic Launch

Education Policy

TN’s SEP in Response to Centre’s NEP - Tamil Nadu Unveils State’s New Education. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Issues RRB NTPC UG 2025 Exam Date- Read Official Notice Her. . .

football tournament

DPS Ruby Park Hosted Striker 2025- An Exhilarating Inter-School Football Tournament

college events

Ideas Tested, Mindsets Built– Annual Consulting Camp 2025 Wrapped with Impact at St. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality