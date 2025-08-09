AAI Invites Applications for 900+ Junior Engineer Posts 2025- Selection Through GATE Scores

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero This recruitment drive will fill up 976 posts in the organisation

The Airports Authority of India, AAI invited applications for Junior Executive posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

This recruitment drive will fill up 976 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the online registration process will commence on August 28 and will end on September 27, 2025.

AAI JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 199 posts

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 208 posts

Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

Applicants must note that the selection process comprises GATE scores. Only those candidates eligible in all respects and have qualified relevant test papers in GATE 2023 or GATE 2024 or GATE 2025 and have registered their applications on the portal of AAI shall be considered for further selection process in AAI.

The application fee is Rs 300 for all candidates. The SC/ST/PwBD candidates/Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship training in AAI/Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee.