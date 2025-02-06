IIT Guwahati to strengthen Northeast Startup Ecosystem by hosting Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation Event

Summary Being hosted in collaboration with BRICS Youth Council, the event is expected to host over 500 students and more than 80 startups Shri Kausar Jamil Hilaly, IAS, Secretary, Dept. of Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Assam, will grace the event as the Chief Guest

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati BioNEST and BRICS Youth Council, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Government of India) and the Global Counter-Terrorism Council, is set to host a Pre-Consultation Event on Entrepreneurship on 7th February 2025.

Shri Kausar Jamil Hilaly, IAS, Secretary, Dept. of Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Assam, will grace the event as the Chief Guest.

Other dignitaries attending the event will include:

Shri Adil Khan, Secretary, Transport Dept., Govt. of Assam

Shri Deba K. Mishra, Deputy Commissioner Kamrup

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati

Prof. Sukumar Nandi, Dean Administration, IIT Guwahati

Mr. Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co Founder Wow! Momo

Maj Gen (Retd) Rajesh K Jha, AVSM, currently serving as Director (Personnel), NEEPCO

Rear Admiral Dr. S Kulshrestha, GCTC India.

Themed, “Empowering Northeast India – Youth Innovations for Sustainable Growth and National Connectivity”, the event is an open platform for the young entrepreneurs, innovators and students of the region to gain valuable insights from industry leaders, successful entrepreneurs, and innovation experts from Northeast India.

Emphasising the critical role of entrepreneurship in emerging economies, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “Entrepreneurs and startups have the potential to contribute nearly 30% to the GDP of emerging economies. In BRICS nations, entrepreneurship drives job creation, innovation, and economic growth. With a vast young workforce, fostering entrepreneurship can help address youth unemployment and boost global competitiveness. Northeast India, with a significant population aged 18-29, must unlock its entrepreneurial potential for rapid development and prosperity. IIT Guwahati is committed to nurturing job creators, and our incubation programs, including BioNest, stand as a testament to this mission.”

A key feature of the event will be a grand startup exhibition, curated by IIT Guwahati-BioNEST, in which more than 80 startups will showcase their innovations and ideas to the participants. Additionally, this exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for young entrepreneurs to connect with mentors, investors, and industry experts.

The event will also feature insightful sessions led by distinguished speakers from various fields. Mr. Sagar Daryani, Co-founder, and CEO of Wow! Momo, will deliver a keynote address, sharing his journey and expertise in the startup ecosystem. Additionally, Maj Gen (Retd) Rajesh K Jha, AVSM, currently serving as Director (Personnel), NEEPCO, will conduct a masterclass on life skills and building self-confidence for entrepreneurial success.

This initiative aligns with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, a strong advocate for startups as drivers of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). In a recent address at Bharat Mandapam, the Hon’ble Prime Minister underscored the significance of innovation-driven growth, highlighting India’s global leadership in AI, the National Quantum Mission, and the Semiconductor Mission.

Resonating with the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat mission, IIT Guwahati remains committed to strengthening the country’s entrepreneurial landscape. Hosting events like the Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation Event is a significant step toward achieving this broader vision.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Dr. Swapnil Sinha, CEO, IIT Guwahati-BioNEST said, “This event is designed to empower youth with insights and connections, and inspire them to drive meaningful change for the region’s entrepreneurial growth. We invite the young minds of Northeast India to seize this unique opportunity to become part of this transformative initiative.”

To provide easy access for participants, the Assam State Transport Corporation has arranged a special bus service with 28 Routes to ferry attendees, to and from, IIT Guwahati on the day of the event.

About BRICS and the vision for a stronger global economy

BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) is a powerful bloc of emerging economies, recently expanded to include five new members. Since its inception in 2009, BRICS has sought to challenge Western dominance in global institutions, foster economic collaboration, and promote financial independence. With its latest expansion, BRICS nations now account for over 25% of the global economy and nearly half of the world’s population.

Encouraging entrepreneurship is a key priority within BRICS, as it enhances economic development, fosters cooperation, and promotes knowledge exchange among young innovators. Events like this serve as catalysts for growth, equipping the next generation with the skills and opportunities needed to drive impactful change.