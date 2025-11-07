IIM Ahmedabad Launches ‘First-of-its-Kind’ Blended MBA: Course Details and Eligibility

Summary The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has launched a first-of-its kind two-year blended MBA programme in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Delivered in a blended mode, the programme will combine live, direct-to-device learning with curated in-person touchpoints at IIM Ahmedabad, including three on-campus modules.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has launched a first-of-its kind two-year blended MBA programme in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, officials said on Thursday.

The innovative degree-granting MBA programme is designed for professionals and entrepreneurs who want to integrate advanced analytical and AI-driven capabilities with leadership, strategy and management expertise.

"Analytics and AI are no longer peripheral enablers, they are at the core of how enterprises compete, innovate and create stakeholder value. This reality has created an urgent need for professionals who can bridge managerial expertise with deep techno- analytical fluency," said Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA.

"With this first-of-its-kind offering from IIM Ahmedabad, we are creating a rigorous pathway for ambitious managers and entrepreneurs to acquire high-impact skills, master AI-enabled business models and lead digital transitions responsibly and at scale. It will play a pivotal role in shaping innovation, competitiveness and responsible AI-led transformation across sectors," he added.

The authorities emphasised the growing demand for management professionals who can integrate contemporary leadership and strategic competencies with advanced data-analytical and artificial intelligence frameworks to deliver business impact at scale.

As markets shift to data-led decisions and AI embeds across value chains, professionals seek capabilities to build intelligent, productive, growth-ready organisations, they said.

Diptesh Ghosh, Dean (Programmes), IIMA, said the top B-school designs programmes that address real, contemporary challenges and the volatility of business. "This blended MBA develops leaders who solve cross-functional problems with data, AI and sound managerial judgement. Learners build multidisciplinary capability, translate analytics into outcomes and progress confidently in tech-driven contexts. Our endeavour is an analytically strong, strategically oriented workforce," he said.

Delivered in a blended mode, the programme will combine live, direct-to-device learning with curated in-person touchpoints at IIM Ahmedabad, including three on-campus modules, guided by globally respected faculty and robust peer interaction.

The course will follow a three-term structure across each of the two years and offer an advanced curriculum that integrates business management, analytics and AI through case-based discussions, capstone engagements and action-learning projects. Learners can choose from 20 electives spanning areas such as Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Product Management, Finance and Risk Management, Human–AI Collaboration and Change Management, AI Ethics, Policy and Regulation, Supply Chain Digitisation, Gen AI and Agentic AI, among others.

The programme will provide a flexible exit option after the first year with the award of a Post Graduate Diploma.

To be eligible, applicants should hold a Bachelor's degree, CA, CS, ICWA, CMA or equivalent in any discipline, with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognised university.

Working professionals and entrepreneurs must have either a minimum of three years’ full-time experience after a three-year graduation (10+2+3+3) or two years’ full-time experience after a four-year graduation (10+2+4+2), as on 31 March 2026.

