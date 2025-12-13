NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 Final Edit Window and Demo Test Portal Opens - Check Link and Exam Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Dec 2025
14:25 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has opened the NEET SS 2025 final edit window for candidates.
NBEMS has also activated the demo test link on the official website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the NEET SS 2025 final edit window for candidates. This window is exclusively for applicants who need to rectify their uploaded photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions as per the image upload instructions outlined in the information bulletin.

The correction window will remain active until December 14, 2025, allowing candidates to update their images multiple times, with the last submitted details being final.

According to the official schedule, the NEET SS 2025 examination will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) mode across designated centers. With the exam just days away, NBEMS has also activated the demo test link on the official website that aims to provide students with a hands-on understanding of the timed sections, enabling them to practice and refine their time management strategies ahead of the main exam.

Steps to Rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images

  • Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.
  • Select the ‘NEET-SS’ option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.
  • Log in to the candidate’s account with the applicable user ID and password. Once logged in, the NEET SS application form will appear on the screen.
  • Update the required details, such as the candidate’s photograph, signature, or thumb impression, as per the guidelines.
  • Ensure that all uploaded images meet the prescribed specifications in the FMGE information bulletin.
  • After verifying the changes, click on the 'Submit' button to save the corrections.

Applicants must remember that corrections can be made multiple times before the stipulated deadline. Only the last submitted version will be saved in the records.

Adherence to the prescribed guidelines is mandatory. Failure to upload images in the specified format or rectify them during this final window will result in the rejection of applications.

Find the direct demo test link here.

Last updated on 13 Dec 2025
14:26 PM
NEET SS 2025 NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
