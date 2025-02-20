IIEST Shibpur’s Metallum 6.0 Concludes with Resounding Success

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur

The Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at IIEST Shibpur successfully hosted the sixth edition of Metallum, its annual technical fest, drawing enthusiastic participation from students, researchers, and industry experts. The event served as a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, hands-on learning, and technical excellence in the field of metallurgy and materials science.

Metallum 6.0 featured a diverse range of events, including technical paper presentations, workshops, quizzes, and industry-driven problem-solving competitions. Expert talks and interactive sessions enriched participants with insights into emerging trends and advancements. The fest witnessed an overwhelming response, fostering collaboration and innovation among budding engineers and professionals. The participants from other universities like NIT Jamshedpur, Jadavpur University, BIT Sindri graced the fest with their presence.

The fest began with Chief Guest Mr. Bidyut Chakrabarty, a senior metallurgical consultant in steel industry, and Hon'ble Director of IIEST Shibpur Prof. VMSR Murthy lighting the lamp and chief guest providing some insights about innovations in core sectors. The array of competitions started with the general paper presentation event Metexposition, followed by the industrial problem solving paper presentation event Met-tricks, sponsored by Test Metal Corporation.The first day concluded with the competition of sample preparation, Meta-polish.

The second day, 15th of February, engaged the participants in various competitions such as poster presentation Metalloscape, A.K. Seal Memorial quiz, and the mock placement competition, Prorecruit. Prorecruit being sponsored by ArcVac ForgeCast Pvt. Ltd.

The final day of the fest had an industrial meet, in which speakers from Hexagon, HSBC, Tata Steel and Tata Consulting Engineers spoke their mind and the audience was made aware of the present and future trends in the core sector, an alumni meet named Metabeings meet, prize distribution ceremony and a cultural night.

With its engaging sessions and impactful discussions, Metallum 6.0 reinforced its legacy as a premier technical fest, leaving participants inspired and eager for future editions.

