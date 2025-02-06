IMPETUS 8.0: IIEST Shibpur’s Premier Tech Fest to Return with Innovation & Industry Connect

Summary IIEST Shibpur is set to host IMPETUS 8.0, the much-anticipated annual technical fest, from February 7 to February 9, 2025. Organised by the Society of Mechanical Engineers (SME) under the Department of Mechanical Engineering, this year’s edition, presented by Tega Industries and co-powered by FARADIC, promises an exhilarating mix of competitions, networking, and knowledge exchange.

IIEST Shibpur is set to host IMPETUS 8.0, the much-anticipated annual technical fest, from February 7 to February 9, 2025. Organised by the Society of Mechanical Engineers (SME) under the Department of Mechanical Engineering, this year’s edition, presented by Tega Industries and co-powered by FARADIC, promises an exhilarating mix of competitions, networking, and knowledge exchange.

Competitions: Where Skill Meets Innovation

IMPETUS 8.0 will feature a diverse range of competitions designed to challenge participants' technical prowess, creativity, and problem-solving skills. CADathon will test design expertise in a high-intensity CAD competition, while Heatovation will foster innovative thinking through a technical presentation and group discussion event. Drone enthusiasts can participate in Drone Pursuit/Game of Drones, an FPV drone racing event, while robotics lovers can battle it out in Death Race, a 3 kg combat robotics showdown. Other exciting events include Yantra Search, a mechanical-themed treasure hunt; IQ Ignition, a knowledge and reasoning quiz; Scrapyard, a sustainability-driven scrap design competition; and the Valorant Tournament, held in official collaboration with Valorant India and Valorant South Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry-Academia Meet: Connecting Talent with Expertise

A highlight of IMPETUS 8.0, the Industry-Academia Meet, will bring together top industry experts and students for an unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing experience. Representatives from IBM, M. N. Dastur & Co., Metal & Steel Factory Ichhapur (Government of India PSU), DRDO, and other leading organizations will provide insights into cutting-edge technological advancements and career opportunities.

A National Platform for Future Engineers

With participants from IITs, NITs, and top universities, IMPETUS 8.0 is set to be a melting pot of young innovators and industry leaders. As the title sponsor, Tega Industries, alongside co-sponsor FARADIC, is ensuring that the fest reaches new heights of excellence and impact.

Get ready for three days of intense competitions, insightful discussions, and groundbreaking innovations at IMPETUS 8.0!