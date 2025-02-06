IIEST Shibpur

IMPETUS 8.0: IIEST Shibpur’s Premier Tech Fest to Return with Innovation & Industry Connect

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
12:22 PM

IIEST Shibpur

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
IIEST Shibpur is set to host IMPETUS 8.0, the much-anticipated annual technical fest, from February 7 to February 9, 2025.
Organised by the Society of Mechanical Engineers (SME) under the Department of Mechanical Engineering, this year’s edition, presented by Tega Industries and co-powered by FARADIC, promises an exhilarating mix of competitions, networking, and knowledge exchange.

IIEST Shibpur is set to host IMPETUS 8.0, the much-anticipated annual technical fest, from February 7 to February 9, 2025. Organised by the Society of Mechanical Engineers (SME) under the Department of Mechanical Engineering, this year’s edition, presented by Tega Industries and co-powered by FARADIC, promises an exhilarating mix of competitions, networking, and knowledge exchange.

Competitions: Where Skill Meets Innovation

IMPETUS 8.0 will feature a diverse range of competitions designed to challenge participants' technical prowess, creativity, and problem-solving skills. CADathon will test design expertise in a high-intensity CAD competition, while Heatovation will foster innovative thinking through a technical presentation and group discussion event. Drone enthusiasts can participate in Drone Pursuit/Game of Drones, an FPV drone racing event, while robotics lovers can battle it out in Death Race, a 3 kg combat robotics showdown. Other exciting events include Yantra Search, a mechanical-themed treasure hunt; IQ Ignition, a knowledge and reasoning quiz; Scrapyard, a sustainability-driven scrap design competition; and the Valorant Tournament, held in official collaboration with Valorant India and Valorant South Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry-Academia Meet: Connecting Talent with Expertise

A highlight of IMPETUS 8.0, the Industry-Academia Meet, will bring together top industry experts and students for an unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing experience. Representatives from IBM, M. N. Dastur & Co., Metal & Steel Factory Ichhapur (Government of India PSU), DRDO, and other leading organizations will provide insights into cutting-edge technological advancements and career opportunities.

A National Platform for Future Engineers

With participants from IITs, NITs, and top universities, IMPETUS 8.0 is set to be a melting pot of young innovators and industry leaders. As the title sponsor, Tega Industries, alongside co-sponsor FARADIC, is ensuring that the fest reaches new heights of excellence and impact.

Get ready for three days of intense competitions, insightful discussions, and groundbreaking innovations at IMPETUS 8.0!

Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
12:23 PM
IIEST Shibpur Annual fest
Similar stories
ICAR

Brainware University to Host International Conference on AgriNext: Future Trends in A. . .

IIT Kharagpur

Kshitij 2025: Asia’s Biggest Techno-Management Fest Ignites Innovation at IIT Khara. . .

St. Xavier’s College

Xavotsav 2025: An annual cultural extravaganza by St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

DPS Ruby Park

DPS Ruby Park hosts Exuberanza 2025: A Celebration of Fun and Togetherness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
UGC NET

NTA to declare UGC NET December 2024 Results soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check details

AFCAT 2025

IAF Common Admission Test 2025 Admit Card to be Out on Feb 7; Steps to Download Here

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation

CUET PG 2025

Registration for CUET PG 2025 Closes Soon: Steps to Apply Before Feb 8

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard Out: How to Download and Other Details

Students sing How Far I'll go from the Disney film Moana at the carnival
Carnival

Students take charge with confidence & creativity

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality