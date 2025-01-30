IHM Kolkata to host Gourmet Nite 2025- A culinary extravaganza

Summary Renowned as the Eastern India’s oldest food festival since its inception in 1989, this iconic event will transport guests on a culinary journey through the vibrant flavors of Latin America, with the theme “Aroma de América Latina Adding to the charm, the evening will feature a spectacular performance by celebrity singer Ms. Ujjaini Mukherjee, along with captivating traditional folk dances like Sambalpuri, Chhau, and Santhal, and entertaining acts by the talented students of IHM Taratala Kolkata

The Institute of Hotel Management, Taratala, Kolkata, is all set to host the much-awaited culinary extravaganza, Gourmet Nite 2K25 on 31st January 2025.

Renowned as the Eastern India’s oldest food festival since its inception in 1989, this iconic event will transport guests on a culinary journey through the vibrant flavors of Latin America, with the theme “Aroma de América Latina.”

This year’s celebration will showcase the rich and diverse cuisines of the Latin American Nations like Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, and many more, taking attendees from the lively streets of Mexico City to the smoky grills of Buenos Aires.

Adding to the charm, the evening will feature a spectacular performance by celebrity singer Ms. Ujjaini Mukherjee, along with captivating traditional folk dances like Sambalpuri, Chhau, and Santhal, and entertaining acts by the talented students of IHM Taratala Kolkata.

The event will be graced by Honourable Smt. Nandini Chakravorty, IAS, Principal Secretary, Home & Hill Affairs And Parliamentary Affairs Department With Additional Charge of Tourism Department, Government of West Bengal, as the Chief Guest for the event along with a distinguished gathering of senior hoteliers, government officials, alumni, celebrity chefs, patrons and hospitality industry leaders.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of culture, cuisine, and celebration at Gourmet Nite 2K25 at IHM Taratala Kolkata.