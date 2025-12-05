Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025: Slot Selection Begins; Check Deadlines for All Posts

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the self-slot selection window for the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025. Applicants can access the facility by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the self-slot selection window for the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025, allowing candidates to choose their preferred exam city and date. Applicants can access the facility by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in, and selecting their slot through a simple online process.

The self-slot option has been made available for multiple posts under the Delhi Police recruitment drive.

Post Wise Deadline

Constable (Driver)-Male: December 5 to 10, 2025

Constable (Executive) Male and Female: December 5 to 30, 2025

Head Constable (Ministerial): December 5, 2025, to January 5, 2026

Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator/Tele-Printer Operator): December 5, 2025, to January 15, 2026

To select the preferred exam slot, candidates must navigate to the Self-slot selection tab for Delhi Police exams, choose the desired exam city and date from the available options, and confirm the submission.

SSC has emphasised that slot selection is mandatory for all candidates. Failure to choose an exam slot within the prescribed deadline will result in the non-issuance of the admission certificate, thereby disqualifying the candidate from appearing for the examination. The Commission has further clarified that no modifications will be allowed once the selection is submitted, making it essential for applicants to review their choices carefully. Candidates have also been advised to complete the slot selection at least one week before their exam date.

The Commission has also noted that admission certificates will be issued a few days prior to the exam, removing the requirement for live city verification.