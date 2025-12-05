Delhi police

Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025: Slot Selection Begins; Check Deadlines for All Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
14:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the self-slot selection window for the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025.
Applicants can access the facility by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the self-slot selection window for the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025, allowing candidates to choose their preferred exam city and date. Applicants can access the facility by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in, and selecting their slot through a simple online process.

The self-slot option has been made available for multiple posts under the Delhi Police recruitment drive.

SSC JHT Paper II Exam City Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in - Fresh Scribe Registration Begins
SSC JHT Paper II Exam City Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in - Fresh Scribe Registration Begins

Post Wise Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Constable (Driver)-Male: December 5 to 10, 2025
  • Constable (Executive) Male and Female: December 5 to 30, 2025
  • Head Constable (Ministerial): December 5, 2025, to January 5, 2026
  • Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator/Tele-Printer Operator): December 5, 2025, to January 15, 2026

To select the preferred exam slot, candidates must navigate to the Self-slot selection tab for Delhi Police exams, choose the desired exam city and date from the available options, and confirm the submission.

SSC has emphasised that slot selection is mandatory for all candidates. Failure to choose an exam slot within the prescribed deadline will result in the non-issuance of the admission certificate, thereby disqualifying the candidate from appearing for the examination. The Commission has further clarified that no modifications will be allowed once the selection is submitted, making it essential for applicants to review their choices carefully. Candidates have also been advised to complete the slot selection at least one week before their exam date.

The Commission has also noted that admission certificates will be issued a few days prior to the exam, removing the requirement for live city verification.

Last updated on 05 Dec 2025
14:45 PM
Delhi police Staff Selection Commission SSC Police constable Police recruitment
Similar stories
UGC

UGC Urges Universities to Promote ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative Na. . .

Registration Date

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 Registration Begins at predeledraj2026.com- Direct Link. . .

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Opens Applications for 124 Vacancies; Apply Online by December 22, 2025

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC to Conduct CISF LDCE 2026 on March 8; Registration Begins at upsconline.nic.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC

UGC Urges Universities to Promote ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative Na. . .

Registration Date

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 Registration Begins at predeledraj2026.com- Direct Link. . .

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Opens Applications for 124 Vacancies; Apply Online by December 22, 2025

Heritage College

In Pictures| The Heritage College Celebrates Successful Edition of Elixir 4.0

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC to Conduct CISF LDCE 2026 on March 8; Registration Begins at upsconline.nic.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

RBSE Announces Exam Dates for Classes 9 to 12 for Academic Year 2025–26- Detailed S. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality