Sustainability in Focus: Heritage Business School to Host International Conference on Nov 7,8

Heritage Business School (HBS), Kolkata, in association with The Telegraph online Edugraph, is all set to host the International Conference on “Sustainable Development: Views from Different Perspectives 2.0” on November 7 and 8, 2025, at the Heritage Campus. The two-day event promises to be a dynamic platform uniting eminent academicians, economists, researchers, industry experts, and policymakers to discuss diverse perspectives on sustainability in an increasingly complex global landscape.

Under the guidance of Professor Anup Kumar Sinha, Chief Mentor of Heritage Business School and Organising Chairperson of the conference, the event seeks to foster intellectual dialogue and research collaborations that can redefine sustainability in the 21st century.

Rethinking Sustainability in a Changing World

While sustainability is often associated with environmental protection, the conference aims to broaden this understanding by including economic resilience, social equity, cultural preservation, and responsible governance. In a world shaped by technological disruptions, financial transitions, and climate challenges, this conference will explore how development frameworks can be made more inclusive and future-ready.

A Distinguished Line-Up of Experts

The conference will feature a stellar panel of speakers from leading institutions in India and abroad, including Professor Abhiman Das (IIM Ahmedabad), Professor Ramana Murthy (University of Hyderabad), Professor Surajit Mazumdar and Professor Rohit Azad (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Professor Anirban Dasgupta (IIIT Hyderabad), Professor Saumya Chakrabarti (Visva-Bharati), Professor Kaustav Banerjee (Ambedkar University Delhi), Professor Rohit Negi (IIM Calcutta), and Professor Jenia Mukherjee (IIT Kharagpur).

Adding interdisciplinary depth will be speakers like Ms. Kavya Sekar (Consultant, BCG), Professor Nilosshree Bhattacharya and Professor Suranjana Banerji (Presidency University, Kolkata), and Mr. Swarnabha Roy (Data Scientist, Elusions Inc., USA).

Goals and Expected Outcomes

The conference seeks to:

Facilitate cross-sectoral collaboration among academia, policy, and industry.

Present innovative research addressing real-world sustainability challenges.

Develop actionable frameworks for governance, education, and corporate practice.

Encourage young scholars to engage in evidence-based policy and sustainability research.

Delegates are expected from academic institutions, industry bodies, consultancy sectors, and policy think tanks, making the event a true confluence of diverse minds and perspectives.

Voices of Vision

Sharing his thoughts, Professor Anup Kumar Sinha said, “Sustainable development today is not merely a policy agenda, but a fundamental rethinking of how societies function and economies grow. Our objective through this conference is to encourage rigorous academic dialogue that draws from diverse fields—economics, governance, culture, technology, and the environment. When scholars and practitioners engage meaningfully, new frameworks for equitable and responsible development emerge. Heritage Business School is committed to fostering spaces where such informed conversations can shape the future.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Pradip Agarwal, CEO of Heritage Group of Institutions, remarked, “At Heritage, we believe education must expand beyond classrooms into platforms that influence thought, leadership and real-world change. Sustainability is one of the defining challenges of our generation, and we see it as our responsibility to create an ecosystem where students, researchers, policymakers and industry leaders engage together. This conference reflects our commitment to building a future that is socially responsible, economically resilient, and environmentally conscious.”

As Perspectives 2.0 unfolds, it promises to become a defining space for transformative dialogue - bridging ideas, disciplines, and generations to shape a truly sustainable tomorrow.