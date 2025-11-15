Heritage Business School Hosts International Conference on Sustainable Development

Summary The two-day conference was chaired by Prof. Anup Kumar Sinha, Chief Mentor, Heritage Business School, and ED, Bandhan Bank whose academic leadership and guidance shaped the discourse and thematic depth of the event The conference witnessed the participation of eminent speakers from IIMs, IIITs, JNU, Presidency University, and several other leading institutions, reflecting a strong interdisciplinary engagement with sustainability as a global and local challenge

Heritage Business School (HBS) successfully hosted the International Conference on “Sustainable Development: Views from Different Perspectives 2.0” at its campus, bringing together distinguished academicians, researchers, and thought leaders from across the country on 7th and 8th November, 2025 at The Heritage campus.

The two-day conference was chaired by Prof. Anup Kumar Sinha, Chief Mentor, Heritage Business School, and ED, Bandhan Bank whose academic leadership and guidance shaped the discourse and thematic depth of the event.

The conference witnessed the participation of eminent speakers from IIMs, IIITs, JNU, Presidency University, and several other leading institutions, reflecting a strong interdisciplinary engagement with sustainability as a global and local challenge.

Across multiple technical sessions and panel dialogues, scholars deliberated on critical themes, including:

Food and Nutritional Security in a Changing World

Alternative and Regenerative Models of Agriculture

Beyond Decarbonization: A Holistic View of Climate Responsibility

Reimagining Development through the Complete SDG Framework

Financial Inclusion- a sustainable model across financial institutions

The discussions emphasized the need to integrate economic resilience, environmental responsibility, and social equity to ensure sustainable progress that is inclusive and future-oriented.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Anup Kumar Sinha stated, “Sustainability is not merely an academic subject; it is a lived reality that demands thoughtful policy action, community engagement, and shared responsibility. This conference has enabled diverse perspectives to converge into meaningful reflections and pathways.”

Shri Pradip Agarwal, CEO, The Heritage Group of Institutions, added, “Heritage Business School remains committed to fostering research-driven dialogue and building platforms where scholars and practitioners can jointly shape the future of development.”

The conference was coordinated by faculty members and student committees of HBS, reinforcing the institution’s culture of collaborative learning and leadership through participation.