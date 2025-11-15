International conference

Heritage Business School Hosts International Conference on Sustainable Development

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Nov 2025
09:45 AM

Heritage Business Schools

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The two-day conference was chaired by Prof. Anup Kumar Sinha, Chief Mentor, Heritage Business School, and ED, Bandhan Bank whose academic leadership and guidance shaped the discourse and thematic depth of the event
The conference witnessed the participation of eminent speakers from IIMs, IIITs, JNU, Presidency University, and several other leading institutions, reflecting a strong interdisciplinary engagement with sustainability as a global and local challenge

Heritage Business School (HBS) successfully hosted the International Conference on “Sustainable Development: Views from Different Perspectives 2.0” at its campus, bringing together distinguished academicians, researchers, and thought leaders from across the country on 7th and 8th November, 2025 at The Heritage campus.

The two-day conference was chaired by Prof. Anup Kumar Sinha, Chief Mentor, Heritage Business School, and ED, Bandhan Bank whose academic leadership and guidance shaped the discourse and thematic depth of the event.

The conference witnessed the participation of eminent speakers from IIMs, IIITs, JNU, Presidency University, and several other leading institutions, reflecting a strong interdisciplinary engagement with sustainability as a global and local challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across multiple technical sessions and panel dialogues, scholars deliberated on critical themes, including:

  • Food and Nutritional Security in a Changing World
  • Alternative and Regenerative Models of Agriculture
  • Beyond Decarbonization: A Holistic View of Climate Responsibility
  • Reimagining Development through the Complete SDG Framework
  • Financial Inclusion- a sustainable model across financial institutions

The discussions emphasized the need to integrate economic resilience, environmental responsibility, and social equity to ensure sustainable progress that is inclusive and future-oriented.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Anup Kumar Sinha stated, “Sustainability is not merely an academic subject; it is a lived reality that demands thoughtful policy action, community engagement, and shared responsibility. This conference has enabled diverse perspectives to converge into meaningful reflections and pathways.”

Shri Pradip Agarwal, CEO, The Heritage Group of Institutions, added, “Heritage Business School remains committed to fostering research-driven dialogue and building platforms where scholars and practitioners can jointly shape the future of development.”

The conference was coordinated by faculty members and student committees of HBS, reinforcing the institution’s culture of collaborative learning and leadership through participation.

Last updated on 15 Nov 2025
09:47 AM
International conference Heritage Business School
Similar stories
Photography

Xenith’25: A Poetry of Pixels- The Celebration of Visual Storytelling By St. Xavier. . .

The team from Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR and other dignitaries unveil the brochure of Shiv Nadar’s new IHS programme at Tollygunge Club
Shiv Nadar University

Debate, Quiz, Start-Ups: Kolkata Schools Impress at Shiv Nadar University’s Think C. . .

Annual Event

DPS Ruby Park Hosts Reverence 2025 with Grandeur at Science City Auditorium

IIEST Shibpur

NerdCon 3.0 Returns to IIEST Shibpur with Creativity, Curiosity, and Campus-Wide Fand. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MAHA TET

MAHA TET 2025 Admit Card Released; Exam on November 23 Amid Ongoing Teachers’ Conce. . .

MCC

MCC Releases Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result for NEET UG 2025; 1129 Candida. . .

Photography

Xenith’25: A Poetry of Pixels- The Celebration of Visual Storytelling By St. Xavier. . .

The team from Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR and other dignitaries unveil the brochure of Shiv Nadar’s new IHS programme at Tollygunge Club
Shiv Nadar University

Debate, Quiz, Start-Ups: Kolkata Schools Impress at Shiv Nadar University’s Think C. . .

Annual Event

DPS Ruby Park Hosts Reverence 2025 with Grandeur at Science City Auditorium

IIEST Shibpur

NerdCon 3.0 Returns to IIEST Shibpur with Creativity, Curiosity, and Campus-Wide Fand. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality