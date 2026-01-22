Heramba Chandra College’s Hemfluence 2K26 Dazzles With Music, Fashion and Dance

Summary Heramba Chandra College’s much-anticipated cultural fest, Hemfluence 2K26, unfolded as a vibrant celebration of talent and youthful spirit on January 13. Celebrating passion, creativity, and unity, the fest left behind cherished memories and reaffirmed its place as a highlight in the college’s cultural calendar.

Heramba Chandra College’s much-anticipated cultural fest, Hemfluence 2K26, unfolded as a vibrant celebration of talent and youthful spirit on January 13 at the Kasba Sammanay Club Ground. The post-event buzz reflects how the fest successfully transformed the venue into a pulsating hub of creativity, energy, and unforgettable performances, bringing together students and audiences for an evening to remember.

The festivities opened with electrifying performances by the college’s in-house teams, setting an energetic tone right from the start. The dynamic dance crew NIRAKARS ignited the stage with high-octane choreography and flawless synchronization, instantly capturing the audience’s attention. Their performance not only showcased technical finesse but also embodied the raw enthusiasm that defined the spirit of Hemfluence 2K26.

Adding a soulful dimension to the evening, the music group Goonj mesmerised the crowd with melodious renditions that created moments of pure musical bliss. The atmosphere grew even more charged as the newcomers took centre stage, delivering powerful acts of rapping and beatboxing. Their fearless expression and raw talent resonated strongly with the audience, earning loud cheers and applause.

The spotlight then shifted to fashion as the college’s fashion team Elysian commanded the runway. Their confident and well-curated showcase reflected creativity, elegance, and a keen sense of style, drawing admiration from all quarters and adding glamour to the fest’s diverse line-up.

In a heartfelt interlude, the celebrations also marked the birthday of the college’s beloved Sabir Da, turning the fest into an even more special occasion. The moment was filled with warmth, cheers, and applause, reinforcing the sense of togetherness that Hemfluence 2K26 aimed to celebrate.

The excitement reached its peak with power-packed performances by renowned artists Arfin Rana and Akriti Kakkar. Their enthralling stage presence and popular numbers elevated the fest to new heights, leaving the audience spellbound and singing along in unison. The blend of professional artistry with student-driven performances created a seamless and memorable cultural experience.

With its perfect mix of emerging student talent, celebrated artists, and heartfelt moments, Hemfluence 2K26 emerged as a landmark post-event for Heramba Chandra College. Celebrating passion, creativity, and unity, the fest left behind cherished memories and reaffirmed its place as a highlight in the college’s cultural calendar.