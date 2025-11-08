HackSpire 2025: 25 Hours of Global Innovation Concludes at Future Institute of Engineering and Management

Summary The event drew over 4100 registrations worldwide and hosted 254 in-person participants across 55 finalist teams, making it one of Eastern India’s largest student-led hackathons HackSpire 2025 encouraged innovation across diverse tracks—AI/ML, Web3, Cloud, IoT, and Sustainability—with participants building real-world solutions under expert mentorship

HackSpire 2025, the flagship 25-hour hackathon organized by the FIEM ACM Student Chapter, concluded successfully at the Future Institute of Engineering and Management (FIEM) on November 1, 2025. The event drew over 4100 registrations worldwide and hosted 254 in-person participants across 55 finalist teams, making it one of Eastern India’s largest student-led hackathons.

HackSpire 2025 encouraged innovation across diverse tracks—AI/ML, Web3, Cloud, IoT, and Sustainability—with participants building real-world solutions under expert mentorship. Supported by industry leaders like Aptos, AWS, GitHub, Axicov, RiseIn, FlutterFlow, Keploy, Modisconto, and Devfolio, the hackathon featured pre-event workshops, sponsor-led sessions, and continuous on-ground mentoring.

The event’s atmosphere was electric, filled with energy, collaboration, and creativity. From all-night coding sessions to a Halloween-themed celebration, HackSpire fostered an unforgettable spirit of teamwork and innovation.

The winning team, Titanium Robotix from Adamas University, developed “A Surveillance Bot – Vision for Every Mission”, an all-terrain rover for secure, long-duration monitoring in areas where drones fail to operate. Prizes worth $1400, exclusive sponsor merchandise, and GitHub Student Developer Packs were awarded to the top performers.

“HackSpire 2025 proved how teamwork, mentorship, and passion can transform ideas into impactful innovation,” said Indrajit Ari, Lead Organizer and Chairperson of FIEM ACM Student Chapter. “It was more than a hackathon—it was a community-driven movement.”

The success of HackSpire strengthened FIEM’s standing as a hub of innovation and tech excellence in Eastern India, inspiring students to continue building beyond the event. Future editions aim to expand mentor participation and hybrid opportunities for global teams.

About HackSpire:

HackSpire is an international student hackathon organized by the FIEM ACM Student Chapter. It embodies the spirit of “Hack” + “Inspire” by empowering students to collaborate, innovate, and create technology-driven solutions for real-world challenges.