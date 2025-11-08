Future Institute of Engineering and Management

HackSpire 2025: 25 Hours of Global Innovation Concludes at Future Institute of Engineering and Management

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Nov 2025
12:20 PM

Future Institute of Engineering and Management (FIEM)

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The event drew over 4100 registrations worldwide and hosted 254 in-person participants across 55 finalist teams, making it one of Eastern India’s largest student-led hackathons
HackSpire 2025 encouraged innovation across diverse tracks—AI/ML, Web3, Cloud, IoT, and Sustainability—with participants building real-world solutions under expert mentorship

HackSpire 2025, the flagship 25-hour hackathon organized by the FIEM ACM Student Chapter, concluded successfully at the Future Institute of Engineering and Management (FIEM) on November 1, 2025. The event drew over 4100 registrations worldwide and hosted 254 in-person participants across 55 finalist teams, making it one of Eastern India’s largest student-led hackathons.

HackSpire 2025 encouraged innovation across diverse tracks—AI/ML, Web3, Cloud, IoT, and Sustainability—with participants building real-world solutions under expert mentorship. Supported by industry leaders like Aptos, AWS, GitHub, Axicov, RiseIn, FlutterFlow, Keploy, Modisconto, and Devfolio, the hackathon featured pre-event workshops, sponsor-led sessions, and continuous on-ground mentoring.

The event’s atmosphere was electric, filled with energy, collaboration, and creativity. From all-night coding sessions to a Halloween-themed celebration, HackSpire fostered an unforgettable spirit of teamwork and innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winning team, Titanium Robotix from Adamas University, developed “A Surveillance Bot – Vision for Every Mission”, an all-terrain rover for secure, long-duration monitoring in areas where drones fail to operate. Prizes worth $1400, exclusive sponsor merchandise, and GitHub Student Developer Packs were awarded to the top performers.

“HackSpire 2025 proved how teamwork, mentorship, and passion can transform ideas into impactful innovation,” said Indrajit Ari, Lead Organizer and Chairperson of FIEM ACM Student Chapter. “It was more than a hackathon—it was a community-driven movement.”

The success of HackSpire strengthened FIEM’s standing as a hub of innovation and tech excellence in Eastern India, inspiring students to continue building beyond the event. Future editions aim to expand mentor participation and hybrid opportunities for global teams.

About HackSpire:

HackSpire is an international student hackathon organized by the FIEM ACM Student Chapter. It embodies the spirit of “Hack” + “Inspire” by empowering students to collaborate, innovate, and create technology-driven solutions for real-world challenges.

Last updated on 08 Nov 2025
12:21 PM
Future Institute of Engineering and Management college events
Similar stories
Institute of Management Technology

Sports, Spirit, and Success: IMT Hyderabad’s Periodos 10.0 Wraps Up in Style!

IIT Kharagpur

Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive–Local Startups’ Meet 2025 by IIT Kharagpur Inspi. . .

St Xavier's College

XTS to Present ‘The Canterbury Inn’: A Mysterious Theatrical Journey Awaits at SX. . .

Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir

Bhavan’s YUV-Vision 2025 Unites 25 Kolkata Schools in a Celebration of Talent & Tea. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Tier-I Exam Begins Soo. . .

Institute of Management Technology

Sports, Spirit, and Success: IMT Hyderabad’s Periodos 10.0 Wraps Up in Style!

NBEMS

DNB December 2025 Exam: NBEMS Extends Thesis Submission Deadline; Revised Date Out

IIT Kharagpur

Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive–Local Startups’ Meet 2025 by IIT Kharagpur Inspi. . .

Assam government

Assam DEE Announces Final Results for LP and UP School Teacher Recruitment 2025- Deta. . .

NEET counselling

Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Announced; Registration Open Till Novemb. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality