NEET UG 2026: NMC Publishes Updated Syllabus; Check Physics, Chemistry & Biology Key Topics

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially finalised the NEET UG 2026 syllabus, confirming that no chapters have been removed from physics, chemistry, or biology for the upcoming undergraduate medical entrance examination. The updated syllabus will be applicable for admissions to MBBS and other undergraduate medical programmes for the 2026–27 academic session, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) has clarified.

In an official notice titled “Updated syllabus for NEET UG 2026”, the NMC stated that the revised syllabus is now available on the commission’s official website, nmc.org.in, to help students and coaching institutes prepare study material in line with the examination requirements. A comparison of the NEET UG 2025 and NEET UG 2026 syllabi indicates that the overall structure remains unchanged, with all major chapters and topics retained across the three core subjects.

As per the notification, the NEET UG 2026 question paper will continue to be largely based on the NCERT curriculum for Classes 11 and 12 in physics, chemistry and biology. While the syllabus closely follows NCERT content, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET UG, does not prescribe or recommend any specific textbooks for preparation.

Under the NEET UG physics syllabus 2026, candidates will study topics such as physics and measurements, kinematics, laws of motion, work, energy and power, rotational motion, gravitation, properties of solids and liquids, thermodynamics, kinetic theory of gases, oscillations and waves, electrostatics, current electricity, magnetic effects of current and magnetism, electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, electromagnetic waves, optics, dual nature of matter and radiation, atoms and nuclei, electronic devices, and experimental skills.

The NEET UG chemistry syllabus 2026 is divided into physical, inorganic and organic chemistry. Physical chemistry includes some basic concepts of chemistry, atomic structure, chemical bonding and molecular structure, chemical thermodynamics, solutions, equilibrium, redox reactions and electrochemistry, and chemical kinetics. Inorganic chemistry covers the classification of elements and periodicity in properties, p-block elements, d- and f-block elements, and coordination compounds. Organic chemistry includes purification and characterisation of organic compounds, basic principles of organic chemistry, hydrocarbons, organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen, biomolecules, and principles related to practical chemistry.

For NEET UG biology 2026, Class 11 topics include diversity in the living world, structural organisation in animals and plants, cell structure and function, plant physiology, and human physiology. Class 12 biology covers reproduction, genetics and evolution, biology and human welfare, biotechnology and its applications, and ecology and environment.

The official NEET UG 2026 exam date will be announced shortly by the NTA on its website, neet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants are advised to regularly check official portals for timely updates related to registration, exam schedule and admit card release.

Read the detailed syllabus notice here.