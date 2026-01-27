Amity University

Amity Global Leadership Conclave 2026 Explores Ethics, Innovation and Future of Work

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jan 2026
14:52 PM

Amity University, Kolkata

Summary
Amity University Kolkata successfully hosted the Amity Global Leadership Conclave 2026 on January 20, 2026, bringing together an inspiring assembly of global leaders, academicians, professionals, and students for a day of meaningful dialogue and reflection. Centred on the theme “Innovation, Ethics and the Future of Work,” the conclave served as a thought-provoking platform to address emerging global challenges and opportunities shaping tomorrow’s professional and social landscapes.

The conclave reflected the visionary guidance of Dr Ashok K. Chauhan, Honourable Founder President, and Dr Atul Chauhan, Honourable Chancellor, whose commitment to holistic, value-based education continues to shape Amity’s global outlook. The programme was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Professor (Dr) Ashok Kumar Srivastava, under whose leadership the event was carefully conceptualised and executed, reinforcing the university’s focus on ethical leadership and future readiness.

Designed as a space for cross-cultural exchange and ethical introspection, the conclave facilitated future-oriented conversations on how innovation can coexist with integrity in an increasingly complex world of work. Students and faculty benefited from insights shared by an eminent panel of international speakers representing diverse disciplines and geographies.

The distinguished speakers included Helen Argyrou, Clinical Psychologist, Sound and Drum Therapist, and Leadership Expert from Cyprus; Roxanna Jaffer, Philanthropist and award-winning author from Dubai, UAE; H.G. Raj Gopinath Das, IIT Kharagpur alumnus, lifestyle mentor, wisdom teacher, and Council Member of ISKCON, New Town, Kolkata; and Nathan Ross Ells, vocalist, lead singer, and music composer from the United States of America.

The conclave also featured Elena Andreou, Founder and CEO of Go Digital Globally and a digital marketing and personal branding expert from Cyprus; Martin Abel, Business Developer and Strategic Planner from the United Kingdom; Koetsu Zanna Jelisejeva, bridge builder, team leadership expert, and life coach from Latvia; Nutan Patel, entrepreneur, business leadership expert, and author from the United States of America; and Nosina Ratnakar, relationship psychologist, business developer, and entrepreneurship trainer from India.

Through interactive sessions and engaging Q&A segments, the speakers addressed a wide spectrum of themes, including psychological well-being, values-based leadership, spirituality, sustainability, entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and ethical professional practices. The discussions encouraged active student participation, making the conclave a collaborative learning experience rather than a one-way exchange of ideas.

The event concluded on a reflective note, reaffirming Amity University Kolkata’s gratitude to its leadership and management for their sustained vision and support. The Amity Global Leadership Conclave 2026 stood as a testament to the institution’s commitment to nurturing globally competent, ethically grounded, and future-ready learners, while strengthening international academic collaboration and dialogue in an evolving global environment.

Last updated on 27 Jan 2026
14:53 PM
Amity University Conclave Global Leadership
