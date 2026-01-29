EIILM–Kolkata

From Spiritual Text to Leadership Guide: ‘Gita for Work and Life’ by RP Banerjee Unveiled at Kolkata Book Fair

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
12:41 PM
The launch event saw a gathering of eminent personalities from diverse fields.

Summary
The timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita can enrich both personal and professional life when interpreted with a contemporary lens—this belief took centre stage at the launch of ‘GITA FOR WORK AND LIFE’, authored by Professor (Dr) Rama Prasad Banerjee.
The timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita can enrich both personal and professional life when interpreted with a contemporary lens—this belief took centre stage at the launch of 'GITA FOR WORK AND LIFE', authored by Professor (Dr) Rama Prasad Banerjee, Chairman and Director of EIILM–Kolkata. The book was formally unveiled on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at the SBI Main Auditorium, Boi Mela Prangan, during the International Kolkata Book Fair 2026.

Published by Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group, the book seeks to bridge ancient Indian philosophical thought with modern leadership, ethics, and workplace realities. The launch event saw a gathering of eminent personalities from the worlds of cinema, diplomacy, corporate leadership, healthcare, and academia, underscoring the book’s wide relevance across sectors.

Renowned actors Abir Chatterjee and Priyanka Sarkar were present at the event, alongside Andres Sebastian Rojas, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Argentina in India. The programme was also graced by Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, President of the International Kolkata Book Fair 2026, and Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, Honorary General Secretary of the Book Fair, among other distinguished guests.

Several senior professionals and industry leaders attended the launch, including Sanjukta Deb Roy, RA Director – Global Pre-Market Centre of Excellence, GE Healthcare; Prasenjit Pal, Joint General Manager (ATM), Airports Authority of India; S. K. Dutt, Director, First Act Global Pvt. Ltd. and Senior Advisor, UNCTAD Empretec Program, India; M. Gopinath, Sales Director, Taylor & Francis Group; and Raghu BS, Executive Vice President, GTT Data Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Addressing the audience, Professor (Dr) Rama Prasad Banerjee elaborated on the core philosophy of his book, emphasising that the Bhagavad Gita is far more than a spiritual scripture. “The Bhagavad Gita is not merely a spiritual text; it is a practical guide for work and life. This book seeks to reinterpret its eternal wisdom for today’s leaders, professionals, and young minds navigating complex challenges,” he said.

He explained that the verses of the Gita offer valuable guidance on adopting a practical outlook in professional life, enabling individuals to take balanced decisions, lead with responsibility, and act ethically even in complex situations.

Expressing optimism about the book’s impact, he said that ‘GITA FOR WORK AND LIFE’ is not only meant for corporate professionals and leaders, but also for students and young minds who are navigating uncertainty and pressure in the early stages of their careers.

The event concluded with engaging discussions and interactions with the audience, reinforcing EIILM–Kolkata’s ongoing commitment to integrating Indian knowledge systems with contemporary management education. The launch marked a significant moment at the International Kolkata Book Fair 2026, reaffirming the relevance of ancient wisdom in addressing modern-day challenges.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2026
12:42 PM
EIILM–Kolkata Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM) International Kolkata Book Fair Book Launch
