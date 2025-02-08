IISWBM Calcutta

'From Ideas to Impact'- IISWBM Observes National Productivity Week 2025 From 12 February

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Feb 2025
15:33 PM

IISWBM

Summary
National Productivity Council (NPC), an autonomous organisation under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Government of India, established on 12th February 1958
The theme of this year's observance is

National Productivity Council (NPC), an autonomous organisation under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Government of India, established on 12th February 1958. Their motto is to increase productivity consciousness across all sectors of the economy and encourage productivity culture in all public and private organizations for better standards of living in the society. Since then, 12th February is observed as "National Productivity Day".

This year, the seven day period from 12th February to 18th February 2025 is observed as "National Productivity Week". The theme of this year's observance is "From Ideas to Impact: Protecting Intellectual Property for Competitive Startups". Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM) is organising the following events for upcoming Productivity Week:

1. Concept Paper Writing - 17.02.2025

Time - 11 am

Venue - Assembly Hall

2. Poster Presentations - 17.02.2025

Time - 11 am

Venue - Student Activity Centre (SAC)

3. Debate Competition - 18.02.2025

Time - 11:30 am

Venue - Assembly Hall

Last updated on 08 Feb 2025
15:34 PM
