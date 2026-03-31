FIEM’s VIBGYOR 2026 to Bring Inter-College Sporting Action Alive with Mega Event Line-up

Summary The Future Institute of Engineering and Management (FIEM), Sonarpur, is gearing up to host its much-anticipated annual inter-college sports tournament, VIBGYOR 2026, from April 1. Centred around the theme “Glory of Indian Athletes,” this year’s edition pays tribute to the achievements and legacy of Indian sportspersons.

The Future Institute of Engineering and Management (FIEM), Sonarpur, is gearing up to host its much-anticipated annual inter-college sports tournament, VIBGYOR 2026, from April 1 to April 5. Organised by SPORTIVO, the institute’s official sports club, the five-day event promises a high-energy showcase of athleticism, teamwork, and competitive excellence.

Centred around the theme “Glory of Indian Athletes,” this year’s edition pays tribute to the achievements and legacy of Indian sportspersons, while encouraging participants to demonstrate dedication, discipline, and sporting spirit. The fest aims to bring together students from various institutions, creating a vibrant platform for both competition and camaraderie.

VIBGYOR 2026 will feature a diverse and action-packed schedule spanning multiple sports disciplines. The opening day will witness the Women’s Handball Tournament alongside the Men’s Volleyball Tournament. From April 1 to 2, indoor sports enthusiasts will compete in Table Tennis and Carrom tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket fans can look forward to the Men’s Cricket Tournament scheduled from April 2 to 3, followed by the Arm Wrestling Tournament on April 3. The Badminton Tournament will take place from April 3 to 4, while the final leg, from April 4 to 5, will feature the much-awaited Football Tournament and an Open Rapid Chess Tournament. Adding to the excitement, flash events will be conducted throughout the five days, ensuring continuous engagement across the campus.

The tournament is supported by a strong network of partners, with Manipal Hospitals serving as both the Title Partner and Wellness and Healthcare Partner. Decathlon joins as the Official Sports Partner, while Red FM 93.5 takes on the role of Official Radio Partner. The Telegraph online Edugraph is the Official Media Partner, alongside Reel2Real as Merchandise Partner, Griffin as Event Management Partner, and You Are Awesome as Printing Partner.

Special collaborations further enrich the event, with the Arm Wrestling segment powered by Wrist Wreckers in association with the People’s Arm Wrestling Federation India and the West Bengal Arm Wrestling Association. The Open Rapid Chess Tournament is being organised in collaboration with Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha, South 24 Parganas Chess Association, and Behala Chess School, while the Table Tennis competition is conducted in association with Garia Srirampur Kalyan Samity.

With an expansive lineup of sports, strategic collaborations, and an enthusiastic campus atmosphere, VIBGYOR 2026 is set to deliver an electrifying sporting spectacle, celebrating both competitive excellence and the unifying spirit of sports.